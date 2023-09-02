MAREK: Tiny errors making large changes in history

<strong>Editor’s note</strong>: <em>This is part one of two parts.</em>

I came across a rather different book published in 2020 by a very learned man, Jared Knott. Obviously a history buff, his “Tiny Blunders Big Disasters” tells of 39 small mistakes that changed the world. The stories he relates are mostly unknown to the majority of us. Here are some of the examples.

Let’s start with the Revolutionary War. The year was 1776. America seemed to be losing the war. While the British had lost at Lexington and Concord, they had regrouped and attacked New York with some crushing victories. Desertion was rampant among the troops.

One of the biggest threats came from the Hessian mercenaries working for the British and who were encamped in New Jersey. Through an American spy, Gen. George Washington was given needed information. An attack was planned.

The early morning of Dec. 26 was chosen for the attack on the Hessian camp on the basis that these troops would not be ready for such a dawn post-Christmas attack. The night before, the Hessian Commander, Johann Rall, was visiting the home of a loyalist. There he was given a letter by a Hessian spy relating the entire information on the upcoming American raid that next morning. It was in the form of a sealed letter. The commander, either diverted by alcohol or a game of cards, put the letter in his coat pocket, returning later to his quarters without ever opening it.

The attack found the enemy in bed and unwarned. This victory for Washington changed the entire direction of that war. The dead body of Commander Rall was later found and searched. The unopened letter was still safely tucked in that coat pocket.

A second such incident involved the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand in 1916. A visit to Serbia by this eldest son of the ruler of Austria-Hungary was organized as a plan by his aging father, as emperor, to lower the tension between the Serbians and their conquerors. Young Franz was the next in line for the title.

The annexation of Bosnia had caused multiple crises over the years with different countries taking different sides including Germany and Russia. A terrorist group called The Black Hand, was formed in 1911. This secret organization dedicated itself to breaking away from the Empire and then uniting all Serbs into it a single state called Yugoslavia.

This group conceived a plan to kill Franz as he was being driven to the place where he would give a speech. Six terrorists were waiting for Franz when he arrived in Sarajevo. As the motorcade passed the first terrorist, nothing happened as the man had lost his nerve. But the second terrorist threw his bomb which bounced off the car and exploded under it. No damage to Franz. The motorcade hurried to the speech and the security group devised a new route back away from the original one.

Unfortunately, on the return trip, the driver of the lead car took a wrong turn and ended up on the same route as before. Sitting at a delicatessen was one of the terrorists, a 19-year-old named Gavrilo Princip, who had not had a chance to use his pistol at the first attempt. He had heard that a new route had been planned and was not to be involved.

Thus, he was totally surprised with the reappearance of his target right in front of him as he ate his lunch. Princip stood up and shot Franz and his wife to death right in front of the deli. Franz’s death soon led to the most destructive war to date in history, World War I.

Then came the assignation attempts on American Presidents. I had some knowledge of how many of our leaders were attacked and/or killed in these attempts, but Knott describes them in much more detail. Andrew Jackson was the first known attack in 1835, but the assassin’s gun misfired.

Abraham Lincoln experienced multiple attempts before Booth’s success, most due to the division of the union. James Garfield was killed in 1881 by a disgruntled campaign worker who wanted Vice-President Chester A. Arthur as president, nine days after his election at a railway terminal.

William McKinley was shot by an anarchist in Buffalo, N.Y., at an exposition shortly into his second term as president in 1901. Then Teddy Roosevelt was shot in 1912, at a speech, but the assassin shot for the heart and hit the folded-up speech Teddy had in his breast pocket stopping the bullet. Then in 1950 there was an attack on Harry Truman when he was on vacation, but the security staff killed the assassin before he could fire on the president or injure anyone else.

That led to the most mysterious assassination of all when Lee Harvey Oswald supposedly shot John F. Kennedy in Dallas from the window of the book store he was working for. Oswald was never a good shot, and the theory of him getting the job at this factory to handle the assassination is rather weak in that he had become employed there weeks before the presidential route was even designed. Grassy knoll, an angry vice-president, Cuban contempt. The Mafia? Then Jack Ruby enters a police station with a gun? Most of us will never know, but it certainly was one where the people had and have no clue what went wrong.

After Kennedy’s death, came the shooting of Gerald Ford by Squeaky Fromme of Manson Family fame. She fired a pistol point-blank but was a terrible shot and missed. Then there was Ronald Reagan whose assassin fired six times missing Reagan with the first five, but hitting him on the sixth when the bullet bounced off the limousine and struck Reagan. Several security people and press secretary, Tom Brady, were injured. All survived, but Brady had been shot in the brain and had serious problems the rest of his life. Three presidents saved by a poor shooters.

The book is long at 435 pages and should not be read too quickly. These were only three of the 39 historical events where a minor incident led to a major change in history. And Mr. Knott covers all 39 with intelligence and great research. It will stay in my library. Perhaps more to come.