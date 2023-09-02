JACKSON: How old is too old to serve?

Time, the most fair and equitable factor of life eventually comes for us all. It is probably safe to say that it comes too soon for most of us. Some people know when to call it a day or career. Others remain in denial until it is too late.

We see it played out with celebrities who can’t seem to let go, falling off the stage and out of the limelight, ultimately tarnishing their well-earned legacy. It is not easy to walk away. It is not easy to watch.

For dignity’s sake, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., should resign. It is embarrassingly and excruciatingly painful to watch him publicly humiliated without his ability to realize it. For the second time is as many months, the congressman, in front of cameras for the world to see, has temporarily lost his train of thought for a measurable duration. Only to have his enablers and mis-handlers minimize his lapse as “momentarily lightheaded” incident when his diminished mental acuity is obvious.

Regardless of how politically polarizing he may be, politics should be put aside. With nearly 40 years in office, a proper transition is warranted. He deserves better than to be used by his own political affiliates to further their own agendas. He equally deserves better than to be mocked and humiliated by those on the other side of the aisle.

His obvious decline should not be attributed to his age or time in service. There are several octogenarians serving in congress of both major parties. McConnell is more than just an 81-year-old man with decades of elected represented service. If he is of sound mental and physical ability, he should be allowed to serve as long as his constituency deems fit. Political term limits can be effective to reduce any potential abuse of power. But it can also be just as purposeless if it means replacing a still effective member.

As more and more of our federal elected leaders cross that 80-year-old threshold, the uncomfortable discussion about being too old to serve gets louder and louder. Who could be trusted with the responsibility of assigning age-limit representation?

It certainly can’t be expected that the legislative body that would be most directly affected would agree to such a reform. Could voters be trusted to make such a decision when their representatives hold influential seniority positions? Would electors of our state vote against our best interest and put an end to Illinois Democrat U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin’s leadership? We would be foolish to do so.

Regardless of where one sits on the political spectrum, McConnell is an American statesman, a position that must be upheld, especially in public as opposed to being held up not by his own power. Those in his innermost circle are not doing him an honorable service by prolonging his public demise and tarnishing his legacy. McConnell has four years remaining in his current term. That means his constituency does not have any authority to make a change before then.

Mitch McConnell is not the only ailing senator dealing with the public’s questions of the continued ability to serve. California Democrat U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein has appeared and been recorded looking frail and disoriented. Nearly a decade older than McConnell and the oldest serving U. S. senator, Feinstein has faced calls for her resignation due to perceived reduced mental and physical capacities.

Like McConnell, she too has had well-publicized falls, hospitalizations and mental waning. And she has handlers minimizing her questionable ability to perform.

Time comes for everyone. It came at age 36 for baseball legend Lou Gehrig. After declaring himself the “luckiest man on the face of the earth,” he died just two years later after walking away from a distinguished career.

Sens. McConnell and Feinstein should feel just as lucky.