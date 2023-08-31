ANOTHER VIEW: Easy-come, easy-go incompetence exacts a high cost

Illinoisans have been bombarded with stories in recent months about how state bureaucrats fouled up the dispensation of federal coronavirus aid. Cash that was supposed to go to people who lost their jobs or needed help keeping their business afloat went to con artists who included state employees.

That’s a continuing story whose ultimate cost to taxpayers will rise to many billions of dollars. Unfortunately, the only thing surprising about this massive display of maladministration and dishonesty is that anyone should be surprised.

When the federal government colludes with the state government to rush through huge financial-aid programs, disaster is sure to follow.

In that context, perhaps taxpayers can take some small comfort in the news that only a mere $3.2 million went up in smoke in a Department of Children and Family Services scandal involving what amounts to embezzlement.

A DCFS employee, Shauntele Pridgeon, who oversaw programs involving care for foster children, allegedly arranged for phony contracts to various social-service providers that paid them generous sums. She then split the take with them.

Her 14 co-defendants collected sums ranging from roughly $65,000 up to $1.6 million. Pridgeon’s share amounted to $1.6 million, money she spent at an Indiana casino.

The government has alleged that Pridgeon bet roughly $4 million over an eight-year period, losing $2.2 million.

It’s an unfortunate fact of life that wherever there is money, there are people who would like to steal it.

So it’s fair to ask how DCFS missed questionable spending that occurred over a six-year period. Pridgeon went to work for DCFS in 2015 and a year later implemented her self-enrichment scheme.

It wasn’t uncovered until mid-2022, when one of Pridgeon’s colleagues came across some suspicious spending authorized by Pridgeon and brought the issue to the attention of supervisors.

In other words, the misconduct was discovered when a DCFS employee stumbled across an irregularity, not as a result of an audit or any kind of established oversight measures.

DCFS has a lousy reputation, and deservedly so. It’s an unfortunate example of a massive dysfunctional bureaucracy assigned an impossible job.

But that doesn’t mean agency administrators can’t effectively oversee how the money is spent. Remember, every agency dollar that goes to fraudsters — either inside or outside the agency — is one fewer dollar available to help those in need.

What Pridgeon did was easy to do. That’s why she initiated her plan soon after starting her DCFS job.

She created phony service providers, paid them substantial sums and hid the fraud by manipulating the state’s computer system.

If it’s that easy to do, how hard can it be to stop? Not hard at all, but it won’t happen by magic. Those in charge have to try.

It won’t make taxpayers feel any better to learn that while Pridgeon allegedly was stealing DCFS money, she also qualified for a $20,000 loan from the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program in 2021 to help pay employees for what she said was a Chicago-based consulting company, according to federal records.

Why wouldn’t she? It was, after all, money the state made easy to steal.