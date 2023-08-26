Voice of the People: Climate concerns

Al Matheis’ letter to the editor on Aug. 19 states that “record temperatures, devastating widespread flooding and massive forest fires are presently ravaging the planet.”

I would like to quote my Bible. As you know the story of Jesus’ crucifixion is over 2000 years old.

From noon onward, darkness came over the whole land until three in the afternoon.

And about three o’clock Jesus cried out in a loud voice, “Eli, Eli, lema sabachthani?” which means, “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?”

Some of the bystanders who heard it said. “This one is calling for Elijah.” Immediately one of them ran off to get a sponge; he soaked it in wine, and putting it on a reed, gave it to him to drink. But the rest said “Wait, let us see if Elijah comes to save him.”

But Jesus cried out again in a loud voice and gave up his spirit. And behold, the veil of the sanctuary was torn in two from top to bottom. The earth quaked, rocks were split, tombs were opened, and the bodies of many saints who had fallen asleep were raised.

Quite the earthquake! But was there climate change 2000 years ago? I do not believe so. But there have always been disasters.

And there always will be. It is naturally occurring phenomena like electric storms. Add the incompetence of Democrats who listen to their donors and refuse to have forest burns to kill the underbrush in forests consequently the massive and deadly forest fires in California.

Presently Maui has had a horrific fire tragedy that officials were warned about which they ignored. They too did not do controlled burns.

The government there did not turn on the water soon enough and they didn’t sound alarms! Total incompetence and not climate change.

<strong>Linda Nicolais</strong>

Kankakee