MAREK: Self-storage facilities, a reflection on American life

Last year our next-door neighbor sold their home and moved to a condominium. Such moves are not uncommon as people age, but there is a part of such moves that baffles the mind. The refusal to part with belongings even though there is no room, or need for them.

As a helpful neighbor as a closing date was upon these neighbors, we agreed to drive leftover goods to a storage facility as the new condo afforded no room for these extras. The husband had worked in an office for most of his career during times when men wore coats and ties each day.

As I loaded our car with items, I noticed bags of clothing on hangers. Since this man no longer works, obviously the daily need for a suit or sport coat had disappeared.

I counted the hangers of these suits and sport coats as I loaded the car. There were 20 bags with at least three or four coats in each. Then I loaded one consisting totally of ties. There were dozens of them! The most amazing part of this was that he had already taken his “clothing” to the condo previously. These were the unneeded outfits that were going into a self-storage square building.

Such unwillingness to part with those objects of one’s prior life has created the self-storage industry nationwide. There are now more than 51,000 such facilities operating in the U.S. That is twice the number of Subway sandwich shops for a comparison.

So what drives the building of these box-like caverns? In most cases it is like my neighbor. People just do not want to get rid of their stuff. Sure there are legitimate needs for temporary storage such as short term out-of-town military or work assignments. Sometimes physical health problems can require the use of such storage. Then there are divorces or other changes in family structures.

We went through the cycle of downsizing four years ago. Moving from a farm home and barn to a three-bedroom house required some major culling. Our farm home needed to be closed well before the new home we were building was completed. We made these changes with three approaches.

The first was to decide that smaller items that were surplus or no longer needed went to the trash or Goodwill. Then other items were dealt with by a farm yard sale. I would say garage sale, but when you are selling three tractors, two chain saws and multiple items no one has in his garage, the name farm sale seemed more appropriate.

The one-day sale went well with minimal painful memories. The final solution was to rent a storage facility for those items that we wanted to keep and that would fit it the smaller home.

Our approach appears to be unlike many Americans. Self-storage units seem, in many cases, to reflect our abundance of life in an age of cheap energy. Houses are often larger than needed. Opulence seems to fascinate us. The larger the income, the larger the home.

We see huge mansions with two residents, and they also have a cabin in the woods of Wisconsin or Michigan, or a winter place in Florida, Arizona, or even southern France. One’s desired space in a home does not necessarily reflect need.

With these habits, the storage industry strikes gold. Sometimes the zoning authorities limit the number of storage facilities in a community, thinking that there are better uses of some of the available land. But the competition is becoming fierce. The smaller, individually-owned units often find the larger national companies like CubeSmart coming in right behind.

The storage joke is that while an operator can’t tell renters what they can keep in their unit, they can tell them what they can’t store. The list is often no food, no drugs, no explosives, no guns and no bodies. The latter no-no comes from a case in Massachusetts.

The delinquent renter had disappeared, and the owner had an auction for the contents unseen. It seems that when the lucky bidder opened the unit, he found among the other stuff, three bodies. Apparently the defunct renter was a funeral home.

We all hear about hoarders and the challenged people who have a house stuffed with items or 15 cats and five dogs. At least that is all in the home and not in some 10-by-14 storage building. Sure, it is often hard to part with items that have memories like a parent’s silverware, china or crystal, but one often maintains things when there is no foreseeable use for these items nor room. Into the storage facility it goes to be thought about later, often by one’s children upon death or a move to a retirement home by the parent.

So what will become of my neighbor’s extra suits and ties when such items are not often worn in our society, especially if one is retired? Does he just pay the rent until he dies, and let his kids worry? That seems unfair, Dad.