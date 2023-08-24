HAAS: It's time for river cleanup

One part of Illinois’ identity are the rivers and streams that bisect and line our beautiful state. With the Illinois River contributing to the 17th century fur trade route, the Kankakee River being evidence of the glaciers that created it thousands of years ago, and the Mighty Mississippi River powering the Midwest economy, connecting East Dubuque to Cairo and defining our state’s western border.

Yet these rivers, like others and countless streams in our communities, face pollution and neglect that threaten ecosystems and the natural beauty of our state.

According to a March 2022 report from the Environmental Integrity Project, 4,025 miles of rivers have been designated as “impaired for recreation” in Illinois for swimming and primary water contact recreation (not including secondary recreation, like kayaking). Illinois also has 7,565 miles of rivers that are impaired for aquatic life, no data available on water impaired for drinking water. “Impaired’ means the body of water is too polluted to meet the standards for recreation, aquatic life and more.

This spring, I introduced House Resolution 169, which declares the month of September as River Cleanup Month in Illinois. Illinois contains more miles of rivers than any other state east of the Mississippi River, but tons of trash and debris are annually dumped in our rivers. This negatively impacts riparian wildlife and damages the biological and aesthetic qualities of a river.

River Cleanups make a difference to our rivers and streams in Illinois. The month of September presents a great opportunity for these events because the water levels are usually low, temperatures warm and schools back in session. This resolution serves to promote the phenomenal river cleanup events we have in the 79th District and encourage area groups to join existing events or create their own.

We can all make a difference in our communities by reaching out a helping hand. I encourage you to search for a river cleanup event in the 79th District. One great event to attend is the Northern Illinois Anglers Association’s 41st annual Kankakee and Iroquois River Cleanup event from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sept.16.

You can also start your own river cleanup this September to get out and improve the natural resources we hold so dear in our state. Let’s join together before the colder months to make our natural habitats more beautiful, one step at a time.