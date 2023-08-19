Voice of the People: The Robert's Court — justice lost

There is a contradiction that exists between the ideals expressed in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. The Declaration of Independence held that all men are created equal, with the “unalienable rights” of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

The original Constitution, however, allowed slavery to continue and designated slaves as three-fifths of a person. Since its beginning, this country has struggled with that contradiction.

[Abraham] Lincoln, in his Gettysburg Address, cited four score and seven years ago as the founding date for the nation. That date marks the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Our country has gone through a series of actions and reactions in its pursuit of the ideals stated in the Declaration. In the midst of that ongoing struggle has been the Supreme Court.

The Dred Scott Decision of 1857 by the Roger Taney Court led to the Civil War. Following the Civil War the enactment of the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments were the reaction to the racial bigotry and unequal rights that precipitated the Civil War.

During the latter part of the 19th Century and early part of the 20th Century, the Supreme Court set about eviscerating those amendments. The backlash to those efforts by the court were initiated by FDR’s New Deal and continued with Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society and the efforts of the Warren Court.

We are now in the midst of a long backlash to those efforts to establish civil rights. The present backlash based in bigotry and fear threatens to destroy the democracy that is the basis for establishing human rights and protecting human dignity.

This insidious attack on human rights has perverted that very concept in order to further pursue the domination of one group over another and impose their bigotry upon the nation. Some unconscionable politicians have used this bigotry and fear in the pursuit of their own power and position. These politicians support division and mistrust, pitting one group against another and promoting self interest over the wellbeing of all.

They promote individual wants without regard for the responsibility we have for the wellbeing of others. Without concern for justice for all, we become no better than wild predators hunting for prey, unthinking and driven only by our own desires and fears.

The [Chief Justice John] Roberts Court has been the epicenter of this perverted distortion of human rights and the degradation of true democratic concepts of liberty and justice for all. A series of decisions by the Roberts Court have contributed to undermining the principles of our democratic form of government.

Some recent decisions by the court have served to exacerbate the most serious problem facing the world — climate change.

In Shelby County v. Holder (2013) and Brnovich v. DNC (2021), the court disemboweled the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The 2010 Citizens United decision essentially legalized buying politicians and thereby destroyed the principle of equal representation.

In Rucho v. Common Cause (2019) the Roberts Court supported gerrymandering, again contributing to unequal representation. The Dobbs decision took away a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions, imposing political authority over the practice of medicine.

Other decisions have allowed religious groups to impose their beliefs upon others and diminish the rights of the LGBTQ community. The constitutional provision for the separation of church and state has thereby been ignored.

On environmental issues, the court has gutted the Clean Air Act and eviscerated the EPA’s ability to reduce water pollution and maintain safe water resources. These decisions are especially insidious given the environmental catastrophes we are presently experiencing.

Record temperatures, devastating widespread flooding and massive forest fires are presently ravaging the planet. No area of the planet is spared.

India, Hawaii, Europe, the United States, Canada, China are all experiencing unprecedented floods, fires and storms. In spite of all this devastation there are those, including some Supreme Court members, choosing to ignore the obvious and overwhelming scientific supported evidence for climate change caused by human actions.

The devastating human damage and excessive economic costs incurred due to climate disruption ($15 billion this year alone in this country). This enormous costs incurred due to climate disruption should be motivating us to take serious, meaningful actions to address the most serious problem we face.

In light of the existential threat posed by climate change, the Journal continues to print the anti-environmental rantings of Stephen Moore of the Heritage Foundation. Doing so is an inexcusable disservice to its readers.

<strong>Al Matheis</strong>

Kankakee