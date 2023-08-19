JACKSON: Educating individuals takes all of society

Of the myriad of things society attempts to provide our youth, a chance to learn in a structured environment is still the best we can do. And a big kudos to all those still trying to discover the best way to teach every child.

In a good way, back-to-school feels a little different this year. Although, I am not going back, the anticipation of kids returning to school has been building for a few weeks. Whether it be because it is the first post-pandemic new school year or because the older I get the more I accept how much I will depend on today’s generation or after a summer of daily deluge of bad news about kids, the idea of a fresh, albeit anxious for some, return to normalcy seems promising. They need that hope. I need that hope.

Seeing and hearing stories of so many young people (seems they were just toddlers yesterday) heading off near and far to institutions of higher learning brings me great delight. I wish them the absolute best as they transition to the next phase of increased independency and personal responsibility and accountability. And hopefully in future years they might bring that gained experience back home.

I wish the same success for every child entering into their first year of the formal education system and those returning to school. All with supplies, haircuts, new clothes/uniforms, new classes, new teachers, new friends and hopefully renewed confidence. If only there was a way that we could help them sustain the enthusiasm of the first day of school. If we could provide reassurance to each child that learning is attempting to understand new things that appear difficult or different. If we could get them to not be intimidated by expectations but embrace them as surmountable challenges. If we could prepare them to not compare themselves to or always compete with peers. If only.

We often attribute the title of the president as the highest office in the land. That is highly debatable. Anyone native born and at least 35 years old can be president. There is no requirement or expectation to be educated, skilled, honest or caring. But not just anyone can educate others. So, to the administrators, teachers, support staff, parents, guardians, be it the first or 30th back to school, may you, too, endure the ever-changing challenges and responsibilities of educating our future generations. Long after the pristine condition of your first-day classroom has disappeared and more resembles an after-prom gymnasium, may your spirits and resolve remain high.

I realize that I may be a bit overly optimistic. But I have to believe that our evolution depends on real intelligence and that can only be achieved through human transference. The master-pupil model cannot be replaced by the master-machine association.

Granted, technology has improved our standard of living primarily with speed, accuracy and efficiency of some tasks. But technology can’t keep children curious and engaged and build confidence. With the exponential growth in the use of technology, we have seen the shift from the curiosity, mental engagement, and confidence of society in general to an imbalanced reliance on gadgetry. And the obvious loss of socialization skills is something that only humans can teach each other.

Our education system and overseers face a lot of scrutiny. Certainly, some of it might be warranted. Teaching our children how to process new information and implement it when required is not a simple responsibility. Learning how to become the best individual piece of the societal puzzle should not rest solely on the shoulders of educators. For society to be whole, it takes the whole society.

Wishing everyone heading back to school a safe, challenging, fun, rewarding year.

We need that.