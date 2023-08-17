ANOTHER VIEW: State employees participated in effort to rip off state

Throwing tax dollars out the nearest window draws a crowd.

The bad news about the state of Illinois just keeps coming.

In recent weeks, there have been news stories detailing how patients were physically abused over years at the state’s developmental services centers.

Taxpayers have heard reports about how employees paid out roughly $5.6 billion — yes, billion — in phony unemployment claims to fraudsters who knew how to take advantage of incompetence run amok.

Now there’s a new scandal that people will be hearing more about as events unfold.

So far, disclosures have been limited to what aggressive reporters have been able to wheedle out of the state’s vast bureaucracy.

The Capitol News Bureau’s Molly Parker reports that 37 employees at the Ludeman Developmental Center in suburban Chicago have “been fired, resigned or face pending disciplinary action after a state watchdog found that they defrauded a federal pandemic-era small business loan program.”

It appears that the federal coronavirus pandemic’s Paycheck Protection Program, like the federal coronavirus unemployment assistance program, was so shoddily run by state officials that fraudulent claims were common.

Unfortunately, it looks as if the employees at the Ludeman center are just the tip of the iceberg involving state employee participation in another disgraceful episode.

Capitol News reports that Neil Olson, the general counsel to the executive inspector general, “previously confirmed that … dozens of employees of state agencies and other entities” under the inspector general’s jurisdiction, “are the subject of an ongoing investigation into whether they fraudulently obtained” PPP loans.

The loans apparently came through the U.S. Small Business Administration and were intended to help small businesses remain open and keep their employees paid.

The PPP issue again highlights the devastating and previously undisclosed costs imposed on the taxpayers by the questionable steps taken to lock down state economies, including Illinois.

Illinois is not alone when it comes to PPP fraud.

The SBA’s inspector general estimates that roughly $200 billion — yes, billion — went to fraudsters nationwide.

That’s 17% of the $1.3 trillion — yes, trillion — dispersed by the federal government.

The evidence would indicate the state was so lax in how and to whom it was willing to send money that its own employees couldn’t resist joining in.

The checks they received were generous. Capitol News reports that employees who have been disciplined “received loans of at least $20,000.”

Note that word “disciplined.” It ought to be broadly defined as fired and prosecuted.

But it’s easy to see how this episode will play out.

Given the large numbers of public servants implicated in this latest scandal, there probably will be too many to prosecute.

One, of course, has to wonder where those charged with administering the PPP loan program were while millions of dollars were being stolen out from under their noses.

There is much more to be told about this latest display of Illinois government in action.

It will come out eventually, serving a pointed reminder how far off the rails programs can go when few care how they are run.