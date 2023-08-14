GLENNON: Illinois takes a new leadership role — in the war on free speech

In the madness overtaking much of America, the war on free speech by progressives is particularly frightening. No free speech means no real democracy, which is why that right was made sacrosanct in the First Amendment.

But speaking freely is now dangerous in much of American society.

Social media companies collude with the government to suppress challenges to authority. Experts who questioned establishment COVID policies had their careers threatened and their claims censored. Universities and even many K-12 schools don’t tolerate diverse opinions. Questioning your employer’s diversity programs can get you fired. The muzzling goes on and on, usually under the label of combating “misinformation.”

Unfortunately, Illinois is now taking the lead in the “radically expanding anti-free speech agenda,” as it was recently called by Jonathan Turley, a nationally recognized legal scholar. And “no one more embodies this danger than Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker,” Turley wrote.

Turley was referencing the new Illinois law criminalizing messaging of pro-life counseling groups active around abortion centers. This is not about abortion, however. It’s about the law on free speech, applicable everywhere.

The new law, personally drafted by Attorney General Kwame Raoul and championed by Pritzker, is a frontal assault on established First Amendment law. “Misinformation” or “deceptive” speech by pro-life groups is criminalized and pro-life activists subject to lawsuits.

Who decides what should be prosecuted as “misinformation” or “deceptive”? The state, of course — Raoul’s office. In legislative hearings, Raoul’s deputy refused to say whether her office would prosecute even common, value-laden words such as “life begins at conception” and “abortion is a sin.”

In a CNN interview, Pritzker went much further beyond the new law. He broadly claimed the state should allow lawsuits over anything it decides is false.

“There ought to be a private right of action for anybody that’s dissuaded or told something that’s false, that’s the important thing,” he said.

As a lawyer, Pritzker should know that’s dead wrong. The U.S. Supreme Court has clearly established that even false or dishonest speech is protected, except in certain exceptions such as defamation or false commercial advertising.

That’s the way it has to be because even what may seem false may prove true after free debate, and because speech is often a mix of facts and personal values. Freely expressing your views should not be “chilled,” our courts have established, by fear of prosecution.

There’s good news, however. On Aug. 4 a federal court temporarily barred enforcement of the new law pending full review of its constitutionality.

The court’s order is a blistering condemnation of the law and of Raoul’s shoddy attempt to defend it. The judge called the law “stupid” as well as unconstitutional.

The law’s defects include a flagrant example of “viewpoint discrimination,” the judge wrote, which the First Amendment prohibits. That’s because the law only targeted speech by pro-life activists. No penalty would be imposed if abortion providers gave false information to steer women toward their centers.

And Raoul made no serious effort to defend the law, offering no evidence or witnesses, the judge said, just press conferences. “Court decisions are rendered on evidence presented to the Court,” says the order. “As we all hopefully understand at this point in this Nation’s history, press conferences and press releases don’t work in court.”

The court’s temporary injunction against the new law undoubtedly will be made permanent. However, the tyrannical disdain for free speech by Pritzker and Raoul — and their brazen disregard for established law — is certain to continue. They, and others warring against free speech, must be stopped.