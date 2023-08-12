MAREK: As the school year starts

In the next 30 days, most Illinois schools will start. Enthusiasm will be high. Football and soccer teams will hone their skills, and kids will meet old friends and perhaps some new ones. With each year comes hope for a great year, new challenges, and this year with some new rules here in Illinois to help students.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois House and Senate have agreed on some new and necessary laws for 2023-24. Some have been needed for a long time while others were not thought to be necessary until some political pressures arose in our nation.

One area of education is the availability of reading material, be it texts for the class or often the local school library. Across our nation, there has been a culture war on what books should be available to the students. Florida has outright banned certain books that deal with race and gender. Illinois has demonstrated that this is not the way to go for our children, and became the first state in the nation to prohibit book banning.

If there is an attempt by a school board or library to take a book off the shelf, that library can lose funding. This applies if the attempted banning results from personal, racist, religious or political reasons. Our Illinois libraries will be required to adopt the American Library Association Bill of Rights that forbids books being removed from circulation over those types of disputes. Illinois Secretary of State, Alexi Giannoulias has been quoted, “To me, this (book banning) is a slippery slope, and goes against what education is about. The purpose of education is to teach children to think for themselves.”

Last year, Downers Grove attempted to ban a novel “Gender Queer.” This is a story of a coming-of-age youngster trying to identify. When this book was allowed in, the Proud Boys showed up at several board meetings misbehaving and even calling a student who spoke in support of the book a pedophile. The board finally decided to keep the book on its shelves.

Another law enacted provides legal protection for children whose parents make money posting videos of them on social media channels. This law came to be as a result of such an act against a student from Normal who was then assisted by his high school teacher in such protection.

Another area in need of support is anti-bullying. This past June, a new law requires schools to inform parents or guardians of students involved in any alleged bullying occasions. The rule used to be that the officials make such information available “promptly” but now it is required within 24 hours.

There is also a wider definition of bullying and now includes any harassment based on physical appearance, economic status, academic abilities and even homelessness. Each school board must now create a written policy. Still, one major problem here is to get the kids being picked on to report the event. It is well known that more than half these victims are afraid to report such acts to an adult. Yet, the statistics indicate that more than 20% of students in our country from ages 12 to 18 experience bullying, much of which now occurs online.

New laws concerning disability services have been passed as well. One now requires families of students to receive information and available resources about disability services from their schools. There is now a program statewide called PUNS which stands for Prioritization of Urgency of Need for Services. The system registers people needing developmental disability services, and schools will be the source of such information.

With regard to mental health services, under a new law, Illinois children will receive student identification cards with contact information for a program called Safe2Help. This program gives students various ways to contact and share personal safety issues. Once analyzed, such information can be shared with local schools and authorities, all in a new attempt to deal with suicides.

There is a bill now pending before the Governor that would make schools maintain a supply of medicine to reverse opioid overdoses. Synthetic opioids are a growing concern. Last year 13 children under 18 died of fentanyl overdose just in Cook County. The Druig Enforcement Administration has made numerous school presentations on opioid abuse from such synthetic drugs in order to make these students aware of the dangers.

Of course there are those who believe that such laws interfere with parental rights. While that does make sense, often parents are unaware of where ones child is mentally and emotionally. Many feel that these are just new unneeded restrictions. But the U.S. isn’t as strict as some countries. We have a few rules on celebration of religious holidays when there are kids whose faith does not allow these Christian celebrations. With that in mind, here is something that I read about a graduation ceremony in Canada under new strict compliance rules. It goes as follows:

They walked in tandem, each of the 92 students, filling into the already crowded auditorium. With their gowns flowing and their traditional caps, they looked almost as grown up as they felt. This class, however would not pray during the commencement, not by choice, but because of a recent court ruling prohibiting it.

The principal and several students were careful to stay within the guidelines allowed by the ruling. They gave inspirational and challenging speeches, but no one mentioned divine guidance and no one asked for blessing on the graduates or their families.

The speeches were nice but they were routine until the final speech. A solitary student walked up to the microphone. He stood still and silent for just a moment and then it happened. All 92 students, every single one of them, suddenly sneezed.

The student on the stage looked at the audience and said into the microphone, “God bless you,” and walked off the stage. The audience exploded with applause, and this graduating class had found a way to invoke their God’s blessing with or without court approval. This story is supposed to be true and happened at Eastern Shore District High School in Musquodoboit Harbour, Nova Scotia.

Yes, we can make too many rules for too many situations, but most are made in good faith by our leaders and our judiciary. Really though, sometimes the new laws protect the few and steal from the many. Let our leaders be careful and make or retain laws that help as I believe the above new laws will hopefully do.