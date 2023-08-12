JACKSON: Solving issues like in the good old days

The digital rabbit hole is real. It might sound like a whale of a story, but I survived three days in it. And I am better for it.

It started with watching a video of the Montgomery, Ala., riverboat dock brawl. If you enjoy good old-fashioned fisticuffs where nobody dies, I highly recommend searching for it. I watched one. Then another from a different angle. Then several more from multiple angles. All with the audio muted, to avoid the self-serving, inarticulate narrations by the videographers.

It was like watching some great short, silent movies. One began with a dock worker moving a private boat along the dock to allow space for a commercial paddleboat to dock and unload passengers. The worker was approached by an individual and a lot of gesturing ensued. Then out of nowhere a punch was thrown at the dock worker. The worker tossed his cap in the air as to accept the challenge. Before long, by my count, eight people were assaulting the worker. Then, in what looked like a response to the distress signal of the cap seen in the air, people literally began coming out of the dock’s woodwork to assist the worker.

It was full on Jets versus Sharks minus the singing and choreography. Without sound, I was able to interject my own Batman-like description of each punch and kick. There were lots of zaps, bams, bloops, zlopps, zlonks and even a ker-sploosh as one woman was tossed into the river. One combatant found a plastic folding chair and began bopping people upside the head until police subdued him.

And then faster than a speeding bullet, the lampoon videos began. Before anyone could turn this into America’s next race war, our great American humor saved the day. Songs, originals and parodies, poetry, and reenactment videos kept popping up. It was easy to laugh because, while there might have been a few bruised body parts and egos, nobody died.

Thanks to the humor, I was able to ignore the small-minded few who attempted to turn this into a solely race-based return of the past. Yes, the dukes-throwing parties seemed to be divided along racial lines. But there were Black and white individuals who attempted to be peacemakers and thwart efforts made to reopen old Southern wounds from the 1950s.

It was obvious who the Montgomery Melee instigators were. Whether they were influenced by stupidity or judgement-altering substance could not be determined. However, the aggressors did receive their fair share of the consequences.

We don’t need any protest marches or townhalls to listen to a select group of individuals who enjoy hearing themselves talk or calls for justice. Justice was served quickly and succinctly in this case.

While I was thoroughly entertained by the sense of humor displayed by hundreds of funny people, there was one somber observation. I found myself grateful it was a Black versus white incident and the conspicuous absence of gun violence, and because nobody died. It was hard not to imagine how different this could have been. Again, no deaths, no broken families, no lives wasted in prisons.

Maybe the result of this Southern spectacle can be a lesson for all of us: fisticuffs not firearms. Solve issues like in the good old days when if you were crazy enough to start something with the wrong person or at the wrong time, you got immediate therapy and possibly made a friend.

Certainly, those responsible for the incident should be held accountable. Whatever legal ramifications warranted should be handled by the local authority. The rest of the country should just enjoy the plethora of comedy it has inspired.

America needs to laugh at herself.