GUEST VIEWPOINT: The doors are open at KCC

Kudos to the Daily Journal staff for publishing Stephen Handel and Eileen Strempel’s Guest Viewpoint in the July 29 edition. In this excellent piece, the authors pose a perfect response to the Supreme Court’s recent decision to ban the use of race and ethnicity in college admissions by making the case for community colleges’ ability to provide access to higher education for all citizens regardless of race, ethnicity, disability, socio-economic status or any other factor. Community colleges are open-access institutions which meet students where they are at any stage in their life’s journey.

At Kankakee Community College, we feel a sense of pride in being an open-access college because diversity is woven into the fabric of our culture. It’s written into our core values as well as our Philosophy Statement which proudly claims that “KCC is committed to diversity and embraces the value it brings to our college community” and recognizes “that all aspects of diversity enrich the educational experience and advance the mission of the institution.” We embrace “inclusion, respect and sensitivity” as “pillars of our commitment.”

This Supreme Court ruling has no impact on KCC’s admissions process, our core values or the philosophy which informs our everyday practice. KCC is and will remain an open access community college where every student can feel a deep sense of belonging as they access academic and career pathways which lead to family-sustaining jobs right here in the region we serve.

We can’t ignore the very real feelings of uncertainty the Supreme Court ruling has created for so many people, and this is why we’ve strengthened our efforts to remove any doubts. Our Strategic Plan prioritizes our initiatives to create diverse, inclusive, and equitable teaching, learning and work environments. For example, KCC’s Center for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion remains a powerful center of student life and a place where students can receive the kind of encouragement, coaching, mentoring and support they need to remain focused on their academic achievements.

Student success coaches advocate for students’ basic needs, and we’ve put into place on-campus mental health resources.

Bilingual student support services have eliminated language barriers to enrolling in classes, and among the many scholarship opportunities available to our students are resources donated solely to support DACA recipients and Dreamers.

In late July, the Illinois Community College Board penned a letter to Illinois’ higher education leaders and financial aid officers. The letter states that “Diversity, equity, and inclusion in our higher education system are essential to building a thriving Illinois economy. Diverse and inclusive academic communities where everyone feels a sense of belonging are essential to all students’ personal and professional growth and success.”

Here at KCC we find a great deal of wisdom in this vision and commit to every effort we can to ensure that each and every student we serve knows that KCC is their community college, a place where they belong.

As we prepare for another academic year, our doors swing wide open, inviting students to become part of a community where belonging is nurtured. With registration now open and classes beginning on Aug. 21, KCC is ready to empower students and uphold its promise of a brighter future.