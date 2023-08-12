An elected official’s residence is everybody’s business

When you are an elected public official, you lose a portion of your personal privacy. Most officials are likely recognized each time he or she goes out in public. Elected officials also must know that you can’t hide behind the saying, “That’s none of your business.”

Most elected officials adhere to being an open book. Yet, that’s not the case with Kankakee County Board member Robert Ellington-Snipes whose residency came under question at the most recent board meeting. Snipes is in District 18 which lies in the city of Kankakee. Another board member Peggy Sue Munday, who represents parts of Bradley, presented evidence in the form of photos of Snipes’ car being parked outside a motel in Bourbonnais Township on numerous occasions.

It was revealed that Snipes has been living, off and on, at the motel for the past year, and when he was questioned whether he has changed his residence, he said, in part, “That’s none of your business.” He justified that by saying he owns his home on East Maple Street, pays his property taxes and other bills as well as mowing the lawn.

Well, where Snipes lives full time is <em>everybody’s business</em>. It’s what he signed up for when he was elected to the County Board. We feel if you’re elected to represent a neighborhood, city, county or state, you should live in that district full time. It’s part of our representative form of government, and it’s only fair to your constituents that you physically live in your district. They share your same concerns and needs.

And that goes for all elected officials as to not to single out Mr. Snipes. As a society we have transitioned into an environment where you can work from home as well as conduct a good amount of personal business electronically. People have long lived in one community while working in another. Yet, when it comes to elected officials, one must live in that community. It has been that way for decades.

What brings some hypocrisy into Snipes’ living arrangement is he questioned the residency of County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler, who resigned from his seat in Kankakee and eventually was appointed to a vacant seat in Bourbonnais where he had moved in November of 2021. Snipes vehemently questioned Wheeler’s residency this past year to the point that an investigation was done on Wheeler’s move — all this while Snipes wasn’t sleeping in his own district.

A lengthy investigation, at a huge cost to Kankakee County taxpayers, by the Illinois Attorney General’s office found that Wheeler’s move to Bourbonnais and his election to District 26 were done legally.

We understand that Snipes is having repairs done to his home on East Maple Street and has stayed at motels while the work is being completed. It’s been more than a year. We feel Snipes needs to be transparent about if and when he’s going to return to living full time in Kankakee — where his district lies.

His permanent residence, not a part-time living arrangement, needs to be cleared up for his constituents and his fellow board members. It’s part of the public’s right to know it’s receiving the proper representation.