ANOTHER VIEW: State’s unmaintained, long-in-the-tooth prisons a big problem

Illinois faces a slew of long-term financial problems, mostly related to the state’s massively underfunded public pensions.

But now there’s a new one to add to the list — and it’s a biggie.

A report prepared by consultants hired to assess Illinois’ prison system contends that the cost of deferred maintenance is a stunning $2.5 billion and that the problem, if left unaddressed, “will double every five years.”

“At nearly every correctional facility, (the Illinois Department of Corrections’) operational mission as well as safety and security are negatively impacted by its worsening conditions,” states the report prepared by CGL Companies.

The firm was hired to prepare a facilities master plan. In doing so, it conducted a “conditions assessment” of the state’s 27 prisons and three work camps to prioritize their needs.

In addition to addressing the maintenance backlog, the consultant found numerous other problems and made recommendations on how to address them.

They include constructing a geriatric unit to better handle the aging inmate population, expanding vocational training programs and upgrading mental-health treatment programs.

The report contemplates closing existing facilities, a proposal sure to raise the hackles of unionized employees and residents of communities where prisons are located. At the same time, prisoner advocates have embraced the report, particularly the issue of elderly inmates, as another reason for the mass release of the aged whom they say pose “little public risk, because of their age and incapacitation.”

It’s unclear how Gov. J.B. Pritzker and legislators will respond to the report. A spokeswoman for the corrections department told news outlets that it is “in the beginning stages of internal discussions” of how to respond.

In other words, prison officials have nothing of substance to say, making it clear that the less the public hears about this issue, the better for the powers that be.

Given their past practices, it seems clear that Pritzker and legislators will use this report as further support for approving inmate releases.

It was not all that many years ago that overcrowding was a serious problem. But the tough-on-criminals approach has been replaced by a kinder, gentler handling of lawbreakers. As a consequence, the state’s prison population has fallen from nearly 50,000 in 2012 to 29,395 in 2022.

That decline has dramatically lessened the pressure inside prison walls. But the release of all those convicted felons has led to an alarming and escalating increase in crime.

At the same time as the prison population has fallen, so, too, have staffing levels inside prisons. The report states that job “vacancy rates have risen above 25 percent.”

The report states the job-vacancy rate at the maximum-security prison in Pontiac “reached 47 percent.”

Suffice it to say, the people of Illinois have a big prison problem on their hands, one that will raise divisive discussions and result in costly repairs.

Given the track record of the Illinois General Assembly, it’s hard to be confident of thoughtful solutions. But there’s no escaping some positive action because, absent that, circumstances will only grow worse.

The state has a constitutional obligation to meet minimum standards of care — both mental and physical — for the men and women it’s holding in prison. The consultant’s report indicates the status quo is not up to snuff and that it will be a long, hard pull to get there.