Voice of the People: Combat child bullying in schools

I am George Keske, and I want to introduce you to C.A.R.E — Compassion, Acceptance, Respect and Empathy. This initiative is our community’s response to combat child bullying in schools and promote a caring environment for everyone, regardless of abilities or appearance.

C.A.R.E aims to foster kindness and understanding among children, teachers and community members. We embrace diversity and believe in accepting and appreciating each person for who they truly are.

Acceptance is a core value for us. We encourage students to treat one another with empathy and respect, standing up against discrimination and bullying. By nurturing compassion, we empower all children to reach their full potential and feel a sense of belonging.

With C.A.R.E, we aspire to build a future free from bullying and exclusion. We call upon our community, parents, teachers, and local institutions to join us. Together, let’s create a safer and more compassionate environment for our children, where everyone can thrive.

The support of the Kankakee Journal and its readers will make a significant difference. We hope to inspire more communities to embrace C.A.R.E and spread kindness, acceptance and respect for all, regardless of abilities or appearance.

Thank you for your time.

<strong>George Keske</strong>

Kankakee