GLENNON: Full Illinois budget has tripled in 20 years, now representing 20% of state economy

Wonder why Illinois taxes have soared and Illinoisans are fleeing?

Bear with me for just a few numbers for the answer. You may be shocked by how much the full Illinois budget has grown and how much of our economy it now represents.

If you think Illinois’ budget is about $53 billion, congrats, sort of. You’re at least following the news more closely than most folks probably do. That’s what’s widely reported.

But you should know the state collects and spends nearly twice that, and that the full budget has been gobbling up a bigger share of the state’s economy every year.

The budget that’s always discussed — that $53 billion — is only for what’s called the General Fund. It’s the state’s main operating account and is the state’s biggest fund. But the state has about a thousand other funds, mostly for specialized uses, all of which taxpayers fund, one way or another. Together, spending by those funds will add up to $194 billion for this fiscal year, as shown in a full Budget Summary released this month by the state.

The General Fund is a bit like your household checking account. It’s big, but you have other accounts, such as credit cards, a mortgage and college savings accounts for your kids. Understanding your full household budget obviously requires looking at everything.

Likewise, for the state, you need to include all the funds besides the General Fund. The state funds are for special purposes of all sorts, large and small. For example, there’s an Amusement Ride and Patron Safety Fund, a Rotary Club Fund and a Salmon Fund.

The Road Fund is the biggest, spending over $3.5 billion annually in recent years. Most of those are funded by specialized fees or taxes and are spent on specific purposes. Some are funded by the federal government, though you pay for those and similar funds in other states through federal taxes.

What’s most striking when you think about that all-in budget is how much of our economy it now consumes — nearly 20%. Illinois’ GDP, which is the total of all goods and services produced in the state, is about $1 trillion. The full state budget of $194 billion, in other words, is nearly one of every five dollars.

And that’s just for the state budget. Spending for towns, cities, school districts and the federal government are additional.

Up, up, up, those numbers have gone, drastically, however you want to measure it, far beyond inflation.

Total spending for all funds tripled in twenty years. In 2004, the state took in about $47 billion in revenue for all funds and spent a little more than that. Even adjusting for inflation, today’s $194 billion is over 2.5 times that amount.

And in 2004, that total budget was less than 7% of our state’s economy, compared to today’s 20%. You read that right. The portion of our economy that’s under the State of Illinois’ budget went from 7% to 20% in just 20 years.

When the state takes over that much of the economy, tax increases should be no surprise.