Voice of the People: Go see 'Sound of Freedom'

Just got home from the theater where I saw the movie “Sound of Freedom.” This was a movie made five years ago about human trafficking (especially children). It is based on a true story of experiences of one man, who brought attention to this horrific situation by testifying before Congress.

For five years the producers tried to get this film into the theaters, but there was opposition to it, until now. Why was there so much opposition to this movie, you might ask. Good question. After watching this movie, my personal feeling is there are too many people in high positions in this country who are profiting from the sale of God’s children.

This is a very well-made movie which touches your heart for the millions of children who are exploited, yes, in this country and all over the world. I encourage everyone to go see this movie. It is a real eye opener.

<strong>Vicky Petersen</strong>

Ashkum