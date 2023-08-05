Voice of the People: Don't hamstring American technology companies

The Chicago Southland region has long attracted small business owners, visionaries and entrepreneurs. And our diverse range of industries including retail, transportation and farming all share one thing in common: an indisputable reliance on American innovation.

As the former head of a chamber of commerce turned consultant, I’ve had a front-row seat to the digital transformation of technology as a standalone sector to one whose influence permeates every corner of America’s economy. My consultancy, Athena Advisory Inc., helps business owners, nonprofit leaders, and chamber executives make sense of this shift, capitalizing on technology so they can reach constituents, execute strategic plans, and exceed their growth targets in our increasingly digital world.

American technology is embedded into the foundation of every successful business, supporting project management, strategic planning, customer acquisition and retention and helping owners streamline day-to-day operations. The innovations that power these functions aren’t just nice to have. They are essential.

Unfortunately, our lawmakers are pursuing short-sighted policies that would hamstring American technology companies, disincentivizing innovation and jeopardizing the platforms that power our business and nonprofit communities. Instead, they should be fiercely protective of American innovation, which is instrumental to the success of small businesses and the economic impact they provide in local communities.

When our policies support small businesses and nonprofits, everyone wins — now and for years to come.

<strong>Sarah Marion</strong>

Manteno