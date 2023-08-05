MAREK: The man who runs Florida

While it is quite early to waste much time on the 2024 presidential race, apparently the various candidates are making (or missing) their marks early. But one interesting observation is that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is already trailing candidate Trump by a wide margin in the various polls. To the point of where he has recently fired 10 of his campaign staffers.

Having spent much of the past 14 winters in Florida, we have become quite aware of Mr. DeSantis and his super-majority legislature. While housing prices were crazy after hurricane Ian, we decided it was time to sell.

Our reasoning included what might happen to our taxes, insurance and association fees. When we added that to our discomfort with the lack of roads in spite of huge increases of housing and population, it made sense. On our last month there in January, what used to take me 12 minutes to get to a favorite golf course, then took 42! It was time to return to the north and away from the crazy Floridians.

Sure, DeSantis is anti-woke to the end. Some of his legislative paperwork is quite questionable to the rest of America as he hopes to lead our country as he is leading Florida. His new laws include making it tougher to obtain an abortion, be a drag queen, or be a high school member of the LGBTQ+ community. He has supported book banning, and the use of any pronouns other than those of the 1900s. Who would have guessed a politician vying for the White House would care so much about maintaining I, you, he, she, it, we, they, me, him, her, us, and them as the only accepted pronouns?

He has promoted legislation to limit what can be taught in school as well. While I believe in protecting our children from many things, such as guns in school, abusive teachers and bullying, I do believe in a more liberal education. Teach the facts of history and let each of us decide what is good or bad.

But at least let them learn what did go on in the past, so we can avoid it in the future. But now DeSantis has managed a crackdown on teaching an advanced placement course on African American studies. I guess if we don’t mention slavery, it never occurred.

But let’s return to what matters outside the schools and motherhood. One of the laws he signed was to change jury voting on instituting the death penalty. Before, it took a unanimous vote to institute this sentence, now it only takes an 8-4 vote. This gives Florida the distinction of having the lowest death penalty threshold in the country.

Well, while Florida has had its share of mass shootings, DeSantis recently signed into law a gun law amendment. Now it is easier for any citizen to carry a gun. You can now carry a concealed weapon without a permit, any training or even a background check. Isn’t this totally heading in the wrong direction?

Oh yes, there is a three-day waiting period to buy that gun, so if your neighbor needs killing by a gun, you have to wait three days. Are you supposed to come to your senses in that three-day period?

But the largest deficit in his legislation is a huge hole rather than a questionable law. What has he done to meet the insurance crisis? The governor and his legislature did pass some property insurance overhauls, but they were all beneficial to the insurance companies by cracking down on insurance fraud. The homeowner was forgotten.

We know that Allstate left Florida after one hurricane, and now we read that Farmers and AAA have either pulled out or are limiting who they insure in Florida. According to the latest figure, Florida homeowners pay the highest amount for house insurance in the country, averaging $6,000 annually. Since DeSantis took office in 2018, insurance on homes has gone up over 200%.

Hurricane Ian took its toll. As we saw the damage in November last year, we were in shock. So many of the places we enjoyed were completely gone or damaged so badly it brought tears to ones’ eyes. The beaches were ruined, favorite restaurants blown down, the landscape flattened and the debris was everywhere. Those whose residences were destroyed had to find housing. Temporary housing lagged months behind the need. Even bridges were gone to islands like Sanibel off Fort Myers.

The snow birds have other places in which they can seek shelter, but the resident Floridians don’t. Where will the money come from to rebuild and restore? In most cases, insurance companies, and to some extent home owners associations. But why would an insurance company just bite the bullet in these at-risk areas of our country? This wasn’t the first disaster in South Florida. Either the company abandons the market or raises the rate in multiples.

And these homeowner associations have to fund their losses, so assessment fees will balloon. The same with taxes. All these public losses must be covered, and that means higher property taxes. So the homeowner better buckle up as it is coming and soon.

So here is a governor who cares about showing how anti-woke he is with his and his pet legislature, passing laws that to most of us non-Floridians find a bit disgusting, but he avoids the real issues his citizenry have. And so we want this guy to take a run at managing the entire country after we see how he has run his own state for the past six years? At least we should leave him in Florida and choose not to live there.