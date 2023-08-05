JACKSON: If we punish those who help, who will do what is right?

Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “The time is always right to do what is right.” It is pretty hard to debate that, but his experiences and time has taught us that doing what is right can also be punishable by law.

A volunteer in Houston, Texas, has learned that lesson. Phillip Picone was recently found not guilty of violating a city of Houston law that prevents people from feeding people.

He is part of a foundation, Food Not Bombs, whose mission is to feed the homeless. For decades, it has served meals four nights per week in front of the Houston Public Library. The group has had a longstanding run-in with city officials since an ordinance requiring a permit to feed more than five people in certain sections of the city was implemented in 2012. The city only began issuing citations earlier this year.

Houston is not the only city grappling with this issue and Picone is not the first citizen to face legal consequences for publicly feeding the hungry. Fort Lauderdale, Fla., took a 90-year-old man to court for violating its “Do Not Feed the Homeless” ordinance. Arnold Abbot, a World War II veteran, won his case on the grounds that the law violated his religious freedom.

Although their case was lost, Houston contends that it has a responsibility to address safety and health concerns to the citizens who live and work in the area. It vowed to continue to “vigorously pursue violations of its ordinance relating to the feeding of the homeless” and will keep issuing $254 tickets to violators. The charity group contends it has a greater, more compelling mandate to feed the hungry. The court determined in this case that this was an act of charity and not a crime.

The city of Houston is not against feeding the homeless. It began its own meal distribution and “other services for homeless individuals at an approved facility about a mile north of the library.” The Food Not Bombs organization rejected that location because it was “close to a police station” and said it was open to discussing alternative locations. In the meantime, it is standing its ground.

The ordinance was established to protect the library and its users and workers. A statement from the Houston mayor’s office said, “We simply cannot lose control of the iconic and historic building that is intended to be a special and safe place for all.”

The municipality’s dilemma is understandable. It has an obligation to all its constituency. However, some more than others. Those contributing to the community storehouse will and arguably should get a fair share of services. Those paying higher taxes, which are fees for expected services, should have their interests proportionally protected.

Speaking of taxes, citizens of the United States pay taxes which some are annually appropriated to provide aid to foreign sovereignties. That foreign welfare is used to support our national security, commercial interests and some goes toward humanitarian concerns. Conversely, we do not receive any foreign aid for our humanitarian crisis which continues to grow.

Our evolution requires that we rely less on human resources. As long as we continue to procreate, live longer and become more dependent on technological advancement, where will those ever-growing number of unneeded humans go? Who will help them meet their basic needs?

Do Not Feed the Bears, I get. We don’t want to create their dependency on humans and disrupt their natural fear of us and become a threat to our public safety. But, are we expected to assume that same frame of mind when it comes to our own species, our fellow human?

One need not be a part of or subscribe to a religious or philosophical principle to know that helping others is a human instinct. Or should be. And one should never have to consider if doing the right thing could result in personal loss.

If we punish the “Good Samaritan,” who will do what is right?