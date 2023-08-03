ANOTHER VIEW: Are legislators really serious about examining pension issues?

The state’s public pensions are in dire straits and require serious examination.

Thanks to many, many years of intransigence and incompetence, Illinois’ elected officials have dug themselves deep into what appears to be a bottomless pension hole.

Now, news reports coming out of Springfield suggest some legislators are thinking seriously about how to ameliorate the problem — that is, make it less severe. An actual solution borders on the politically unthinkable.

Illinois’ five public pensions are woefully underfunded — roughly $140 billion in the hole.

Complicating that disastrous situation even further is that a 2011 pension fix limiting benefits for new state employees was so poorly done that it failed to meet federal “safe harbor” provisions.

Stated simply, benefits for new Tier 2 employees fall short of those required by Social Security. As a result, benefits for Tier 2 must be enhanced to meet that minimum level, and that will cost taxpayers a lot of money.

So, too, will improving the funding percentages of the state’s five public pension systems — teachers, judges, state legislators, state employees and university employees.

During the Edgar administration in 1995, when the public pension problem was still manageable, legislators passed what they characterized as a fix — a 50-year plan to raise pensions to the 90% funded level by 2045.

In their obliviousness, however, legislators back-loaded the payments to ensure they would not be around when making them would put a severe strain on the budget. They compounded that problem during the Blagojevich administration by short-changing scheduled payments.

Now what? Talking about the pension problem is a lot easier than coming up with workable solutions.

“We have a fiscal system that really can’t put the money into funding this (pension) ramp without either a tax increase, a relatively significant one, and/or cutting spending on services, neither of which are sort of the best outcomes for taxpayers,” Ralph Martire, executive director of the Center for Tax and Budget Accountability, recently told a state House committee.

Martire was referring to a “big” fix for the pensions. State officials have proposed smaller ones — like transferring an additional $500 million in state funds to reduce underfunding. That would be fine but also a drop in the under-funding bucket.

Legislators also have suggested revising annual cost-of-living increases, requiring employees to make greater contributions to their pensions and changes in “age and service” requirements.

But changes could run afoul of an Illinois Supreme Court ruling that bars the state from making revisions that could be interpreted as a reduction in existing benefits.

Legislators, according to news reports, reportedly will be making some proposals to consider during the brief fall veto session. That wouldn’t provide much time to examine what would have to be complicated proposals.

Indeed, it might open the door to another rush to judgment that leaves too little time and too few people with a full understanding of what’s on the table. This issue is too important for that kind of self-destructive approach to legislating.