GLENNON: Step 1 for fixing Illinois schools must be full recognition of a problem

Most of America now seems to have recognized that something has gone very wrong in our schools. In Illinois, however, a strange schizophrenia seems to prevail.

On the one hand, the General Assembly recently passed a bill creating a plan for public schools to change how reading is taught in hopes of improving dismal test scores. It had the support of most of Illinois’ education establishment and probably will be signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. That small step at least seemed to acknowledge a problem.

On the other hand, state officials are hostile to research like we’ve published at Wirepoints showing the full extent of school failure.

For example, Pritzker angrily dismissed an October Wall Street Journal editorial that was based on our research.

“That was provided to them by a right-wing carnival barker organization here in the state of Illinois,” Pritzker said.

The WSJ rightly headlined its editorial “Illinois’s Shocking Report Card: The Land of Lincoln is failing its children and covering it up.” It cited our research, which was based entirely on the Illinois State Board of Education’s own pre-pandemic 2019 data, showing just 36% of all third grade students could read at grade level. That number drops to 27% for Hispanic students and 22% for black students statewide. In certain public school districts, the numbers plummet to single digits. Math scores were even worse.

And when Wirepoints testified on the same research in a House hearing in Springfield earlier this year, lawmakers’ reaction ranged from indifference to rudeness.

Lawmakers need to drop the defensiveness and recognize how badly major changes are needed.

The problems aren’t just in Illinois. Recognition that Illinois is part of that national trend should help soften that defensiveness. Nationally, standardized test scores for K-12 schools nationally began to plummet between 2012 and 2015, just when they did in Illinois. Chalkbeat, among other publications, has documented that decline.

Debating the causes and solutions for that would be healthy. But start by recognizing that we are doomed as a society unless the deterioration in our schools is reversed.

At Wirepoints, we have our opinions about the causes of this crisis. We think teachers unions have prioritized political and social indoctrination over basic learning. And that blindly throwing money at schools, which has been Illinois’ habit, has only exacerbated the problem.

As for what should be done, we believe, as do most Illinoisans, that the range of solutions must include some form of school choice.

Those opinions may well be why Illinois’ progressive ruling class doesn’t like us highlighting the full scope of the crisis.

But at least one leading progressive has it right. Arne Duncan, President Obama’s Secretary of Education, recently co-authored a column in the Chicago Sun-Times that said: “The plain truth is that our education system is simultaneously waving a red flag about learning loss while telling us everything is OK — a mixed message if ever there was one.”

Most importantly, Duncan wrote that parents will demand better results “when given additional information about their children’s performance.”

Yes, indeed. That’s why we’ve published on Wirepoints’ website report cards on all of Illinois’ school districts.

Remedies have to match the maladies, doctors say. It’s the same for any problem. Nothing is properly fixed without a full, honest diagnosis. That should be the common ground on which we start: acknowledging that our schools are in crisis.