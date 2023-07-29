MAREK: Too beautiful not to share

Over 20 years ago, I was honored to be asked to join a national organization known as the American College of Trial Lawyers. I was sworn in in 1991 and have been in awe of its members ever since.

The College has a quarterly journal which I read rather carefully as it often contains some amazing stories of trial lawyers and their lives both professionally and as citizens of their countries. It is limited to American and Canadian attorneys.

In this summer’s edition, I read of one of its members who was admitted to the College around the same time as I was. His name is John Broderick. He served on the New Hampshire Supreme Court since 1989 and became its Chief Justice in 2002. After serving in that capacity for another six years, he retired, and became the dean of the University of New Hampshire School of Law. But this was not the story that he shared.

His personal story outside the field of law was devastating. Like many of us, Justice Broderick was raised in a community that housed a mental hospital, and not unlike Kankakee, the place was referred to as “the nut house.” At the time, no one was embarrassed to call the institution by that name. We in Kankakee had a baseball team playing at the state hospital, and the team used the name “the crazies.” We were all pretty unaware of mental illness and related mental health problems.

What significantly changed the Justice’s views was his own son. Looking back, he could see signs of problems even in his son’s high school years, but nothing was done specifically. Then the son went to college and heavy drinking took over. The parents were specifically told that their son was an alcoholic, and that it some point they would have to make a decision: put your son out, literally out of the house, or let him stay and he will drink himself to death. After two failed stints in rehab, they took that painful step and put him out of the house as their only choice.

In retrospect, they rued that decision. After three weeks of agony and his living in his car, they brought him home. The drinking continued and one night he assaulted his father, resulting in a week in the ICU. As a member of the Supreme Court, it was all over the news.

The son was arrested and went to the state prison for three years. The parents met with the head psychiatrists of the prison, and they were informed that their son had serious depression and anxiety along with panic attacks. After four months in prison, they were told by their son that he felt like a different person. He was finally sleeping through the night. His mind was not racing, and he had begun teaching at the prison. He was also seeing a counselor regularly and was paroled after the three years. His son has not had a drop of alcohol in the past 15 years.

Justice Broderick began a second occupation as a lecturer to kids. He has now spoken to tens of thousands of kids ages sixth to 12th grade, trying to educate these kids on the five basic signs of mental illness.

The first time he spoke was in Concord. It was the first thing in their school day. The kids were sitting uncomfortably on the wooden bleachers in the gym. He thought as he viewed them “they will probably wonder whose grandfather is he and why is he bothering us at 9 a.m.?”

When he finished, there was dead silence. The principal got up to shake his hand and then after four seconds of silence, suddenly the entire student body stood up and applauded for almost a full minute. They got it and wondered, why we all aren’t normalizing these adolescent emotions and supporting those people who are suffering?

This went on every time he spoke, from the poorer schools to the very elite ones where Ivy Leagues were clearly within reach. But it mattered not. Every student body so applauded because his message, not the man, had touched them so personally.

Each time he spoke he discussed the five questions for signs of mental illness: Are you not feeling like yourself? Are you easily agitated? Are you not caring for yourself properly? Do you feel hopeless? Are you withdrawing from the world around you?

After one such session, a senior boy, who had introduced him as a speaker, took the microphone. He had lost his mother to suicide and asked the class if any of them had a mental health problem or does someone you love have such a problem? If so, would they stand? After about 30 seconds out of the hundreds of students all but 25 were standing. The principal told the Justice that he was shocked, but after so many such occasions, the Justice shared that he was not.

Justice Broderick is still traveling in his old Jeep and talking to students almost daily across New England. He learned that 26% of high school boys and 25% of high school girls said that they had given serious consideration to ending their own lives, and 11% had already attempted suicide at least once.

As Broderick has made so clear, we need to start talking about mental illness and feelings of despair. Normalize it and make it an acceptable problem that can be dealt with. And it isn’t limited to our youth. Every 90 minutes in the United States some brave American veteran takes his or her own life. Each year more and more police officers and first responders die by suicide than every other cause of death in the line of duty.

Broderick has cards with the five basic signs of mental illness and how to react to them. Over the years, he has given out over 500,000 of them all over New England.

Sometimes what you read can have quite an impact on your thoughts. This was one for me. Thank you Justice Broderick for sharing.