ANOTHER VIEW: Once an outcast, weed is making its presence felt

Champaign News-Gazette

Sales of marijuana have been strong in Illinois since Gov. J.B. Pritzker and legislators legalized it for recreational use as of Jan. 1, 2020.

How strong?

The folks who measure these kinds of things at the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration report that Illinois ranks No. 16 in the nation in terms of consumption.

Of course, those numbers are skewed somewhat because buying marijuana for recreational use is not legal in all 50 states. Its use is either fully or partially legal in each.

If that doesn’t reflect a revolutionary change in public attitudes, it’s hard to imagine what does.

But the move toward legalization is not fully due to the misconception that marijuana has no ill effects — either for individuals or society. It’s money driven.

Legislators, including those in Illinois, have targeted legalization because it generates many, many millions of dollars in revenue. Rather than irritate voters with tax hikes, legislators take the easy way out with sin taxes. For decades, it was alcohol and tobacco. Now they’ve added marijuana and gambling.

That’s understandable. But there’s an ugly aspect to legalization.

Federal officials report that 20% of Illinoisans age 12 and over “have used marijuana in (the) past year.” That percentage covers 2.2 million Illinoisans.

The pure numbers are even higher in other large states — 6.8 million in California, 3.5 million in New York and 3 million in Texas.

That ought not be a source of pride. But like ‘em or not, they are the facts.

Pritzker and other legalization proponents, however, are proud of the revenue numbers. They routinely brag about the cash rolling into state coffers.

In 2022 alone, Illinois dispensaries generated roughly $1.55 billion in recreational-marijuana sales that brought in roughly $465 million in state revenue.

Although it’s an impressive sum, legalization is a mixed blessing that has created an irony. While some branches of government brag about the marijuana revenues, others warn of the physical and mental-health dangers marijuana consumption poses.

“Know the risks of marijuana,” the federal agency warns, including threats to:

Brain health. Those who start young “risk permanent IQ loss.”

Mental health. Weed use has been linked to a variety of ailments, including depression, anxiety and psychosis.

Physical decline. Athletes who use dope encounter problems with “timing, movement and coordination.”

The list goes on. Unborn babies can suffer from mothers’ consumption. Marijuana-impaired drivers pose risks to public safety.

Here’s the killer.

“Research shows that people who use marijuana are more likely to have relationship problems, worse educational outcomes, lower career achievement and reduced life satisfaction,” SAMHSA states.

Despite warnings of that nature, many people remain blissfully unaware of the dangers. Illinois’ elected officials knew, but they were so focused on the revenue gain they didn’t care.

People should remember the downside next time a marijuana sales report is revealed. That new revenue doesn’t come cheap.