MAREK: We’ll be on the ground shortly

When flying at 30,000 feet, such a comment on the airplane intercom may seem like a relief, but in the present state of American and world travel, it might be a bit scary. Even quite professional travelers are finding travel, especially by air, to be quite disruptive.

Dozens of flights have been forced to return to the original departure airport or divert to a nearer one based not on airplane problems, but unruly passengers who will not behave.

My wife and I have flown our share over the years, taking a pause during the pandemic, but resuming our retirement travels to some extent. But recent experiences and news have made us wonder about the safety and comfort of our future air travel.

The weekend encompassing the Fourth of July is a perfect example. American travel was never as large. Literally, thousands of airplane flights were canceled or delayed. A total of 3,800 flights were canceled, leaving some 45,000 customers frustrated that their entire holiday plans just went asunder. Blame is principally on the airlines. These flight disruptions that weekend were a combination of increased demand and lack of preparedness by the airlines, but only minimally by adverse weather.

During the pandemic, the airlines encouraged pilots, flight attendants and other staff to take early retirement or take a buyout. At the same time, they did minimal hiring. This crazy surge of the demand for travel caught them very short-handed. There was even a shortage of flight controllers.

We experienced a total cancellation of our flight from Iceland back to the U.S. because a pilot on his way to the Minneapolis airport had an auto accident, and Delta couldn’t find a replacement pilot to fly that plane to Iceland for our return. Apparently there are no standby pilots available anymore.

When we finally got a flight to Chicago O’Hare on another airline, we were met with what seemed to be perhaps a thousand fellow travelers all waiting to get luggage and then head through immigration. A while back on a domestic flight, we were told that we were short one flight attendant, and we had to wait for them to find one before we were permitted to leave.

A rather harassed woman eventually appeared, quickly heading toward our plane. The passengers actually cheered her, and we did get a returned smile. She probably wasn’t thrilled with an unscheduled trip.

It’s not just the airlines that have changed, the passenger have, too. Our forced lockdown has apparently made many forget how to conduct oneself in public. People watch electronic devices without headphones, blasting the volume and disrupting fellow passengers. People push on the back of the seat in front of them as though the person that is in that seat in front of them has no feelings. Often it is a child who kicks that seat with genuine rhythm.

So if one desires, or needs to fly, I have developed a few suggestions. As we often fly out of Grand Rapids, Mich., we are in need of connecting flights to get most places. That connection is often Midway. A few times, the lag time before the next flight is four or five hours, but at the same time, if you can find a closer second flight, it is calming to leave enough time to make the change of planes.

Some airports are so big that it takes trains from one terminal to the other. So leaving too little time can really stress you as you try to depart plane one and make the next one. What if you don’t make that next plane? Do you have a plan for that city? It never hurts to at least think about such an unplanned delay.

Another concern is luggage. Just because you barely make that connection, did your checked luggage make it? One time in Italy, my sister and her husband waited five days in Florence for their luggage to arrive. I loaned him clothing, but they both had to buy as few things just to make it, and not at cheap prices.

So carry on some luggage that will help you survive. It should contain all critical things from personal effects to medicines, and at least one change of clothes. You can’t lose your luggage if you keep it with you. Of course, size of that bag is crucial as is the number of pieces you are bringing. If you are late loading, the overhead compartments may be full and it is checked anyway. So have the absolutely essential items in a bag that can fit under your seat.

If you have abandoned your luggage to the tender mercies of the handling crew, you can still have ways to monitor its travel. There are devises that you can place in each bag and monitor each on your phone. My wife has mastered this process, and we now know if the bag has been boarded as we sit in our seats. Apple Air Tags is one product to consider.

We have no plans to fly for a while. The car works fine for U.S. and Canada travel. So we just might let these travel nightmares settle down a bit.

When you hear that we will be on the ground shortly, that can mean a pleasant end to that experience or some calamity. No matter what happens, you will always land somewhere on something. Hopefully a runway. Perhaps a different line should be used by the flight attendant. Good luck flying.