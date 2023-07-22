JACKSON: Black lives will matter when Black people believe it

The Starfish Story about the little boy walking along the beach tossing stranded, sunbaked starfish back into the ocean saving one at a time, has been a lesson to live by since I first heard it. The notion of making an impactful difference to one person can be faith sustaining.

And because I believe in the intrinsic value of helping one person at a time, I commend the handful of well-meaning local residents who convene after every senseless murder and plea to Stop the Violence.

However, because it is always the same group of individuals, making the same request, the message literally goes unheard. Typically, those starfish throwers don’t have children of their own who may be at risk to violent behavior. They are fighting daily on behalf of someone else’s children. The parents of youth who have been identified with a propensity to commit violence are not at the meetings shouting “Stop the Violence!”

No matter how well-intentioned, the thoughts and prayers and protests are ineffectual. Often at the post-gun violence gatherings, God and government will be represented. We can pray all day to God, but God didn’t create this behavioral problem. We can protest all day, but the government at any level does not create, condone and can’t control the ever-increasing gun violence. The right people are not at the meetings.

It is time to let the secret out of the closet. It is not law enforcement’s job to prevent crime. Law enforcement is reactionary. It responds. Same with school administrations that get a bad rap for not preventing crime in schools. Sure, both law enforcement and school systems go to great lengths and costs to attempt to deter crime, but their best efforts can be futile. Again, because those ultimately responsible for the behavior of law-breaking youth do not share the same, “Stop the Violence” battle cry, the violence won’t stop.

While understandably not in attendance at nonviolence meetings, gun manufacturers are another misdirected target of cause of rampant gun violence. Gun makers don’t cause crime and cannot prevent crime any more than automakers can prevent impaired or reckless driving.

In the past few years, too many young Black men in our community have died from gun violence. Law-abiding, responsible gunowners are not shooting young Black men in Kankakee. It does not take an advanced degree of study to recognize this is a cultural issue. Knowing where the crimes occur, the identity of the victims and perpetrators clearly establishes this as a “Black thing.”

This is a problem that must and can only be addressed and resolved by Black members of this community. It has to involve an honest and determined effort that excludes rhetoric and finger-pointing toward outside demographics.

Praying and protests cannot be the first and only resorts to tackling the gun violence. The post-slavery systemic dependency of Black America upon government and the reliance upon bartered entitlements for political allegiance from the Great Society agenda has to be relinquished. The acceptance of few financial crumbs and a minimum of token opportunities resulted in deeper cultural degradation and loss of control and self-reliance. This governmental bondage is the absolute, definitive definition of sellout and the antithesis of self-preservation.

Black lives will matter when Black people believe it. We witnessed the “I Can’t Breathe” movement in response to two publicized choking deaths. When will there be an “I Can’t Live” movement?

When, and only when, Black people are “sick and tired of being sick and tired” of generational genocide will there be a chance to save more than just one starfish.