“Keeping up with the Joneses” — matching your neighbors’ newest car, home addition or big TV — shouldn’t matter in life. But when it comes to competition between states to keep taxes low, especially neighboring states, it’s essential.

And Illinois is not keeping up.

Over the last couple years, all Illinois’ neighbors have made or are making significant tax cuts: Iowa passed laws in 2021 and 2022 to speed up the state’s already-planned move from a progressive tax to a flat tax. The state’s top income tax rate was dropped from 8.53 percent to 6.0 percent this year, dropping further to 3.9 percent by 2026.

Missouri last year accelerated the state’s already-planned drop in its income tax rates. The state’s top income tax rate decreased from 5.3 percent to 4.95 percent in 2023

Indiana last year dropped the state’s flat rate from 3.23 percent to 3.05. The new law also requires the rate to fall to 2.9 percent by 2029 if certain financial conditions are met.

Kentucky is dropping the state’s flat 5.0 percent rate to 4.5 percent this year. The new law also requires the rate to fall to 4.0 percent in 2024 if certain conditions are met.

Wisconsin is dropping its lowest tax bracket rate to 3.5 percent from 3.54 percent and the second lowest one from 4.65 percent to 4.4 percent.

Michigan’s flat rate of 4.25% is set to fall to 4.05% this year, the result of a 2015 law that requires tax cuts when specific financial conditions are met.

It’s not just our neighbors. In all, 24 states have cut or are cutting taxes in the last couple years. Even Massachusetts, often ridiculed as “Taxachusetts,” is cutting. Its Senate unanimously approved a $590 million tax relief package last month.

It’s not like Illinois is starving for tax revenue, which has soared in the past few years. In 2019, Illinois budgeted just under $39 billion in revenue and spending. But the state took in and spent over $53 billion in its last fiscal year. Even after adjusting for inflation, that’s a jump of over 30 percent.

The consequences by now should be as familiar to Illinoisans as the high taxes: People and businesses flee. The tax base shrinks. A bigger burden therefore shifts to us who stay.

The Internal Revenue Service documents financial damage from that flight. Between 2020 and 2021, Illinois lost 105,000 taxpayers and their dependents, the IRS says, after netting out those who moved in from those who moved out. They took enormous amounts of income with them – nearly $11 billion on net over that year alone. Since 2000, the state has lost well over half a trillion dollars on net thanks to lost taxpayers.

You read that right – a net half trillion dollars of income fled Illinois since 2000.

No matter what your politics, we should all agree on one goal. Illinois’ tax burden and the quality of services it provides must be made competitive again with other states. If it fails in that goal, the downward spiral of a shrinking tax base and higher taxes won’t end.

Unfortunately, we are going in the opposite direction. Illinois needs drastic structural reforms to break that downward spiral.