Voice of the People: The key to a healthy Kankakee River in Illinois is in Indiana

I agree with the Journal’s July 15 editorial “The Kankakee River is a valuable resource.” I am jealous that the river in Illinois is appreciated for all its benefits, whereas in Indiana, it is largely managed as an agricultural drain.

Senator Joyce’s efforts on behalf of the river should be applauded, though I have doubts about the dredging of the river at Aroma Park. My bet is that whatever volume is dredged next year will be replaced within months.

I think the grants and funds put aside for the Kankakee River Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) will do a lot more for the river in both states. Again, the key to a healthy Kankakee in Illinois is in Indiana. And the key to getting the powers-that-be in Indiana to do what is needed, is constant vigilance and action by the stakeholders in Illinois.

The current Kankakee commission in Indiana has a great long-term plan and is more conservation-minded than its predecessor, but their most vocal constituency is still the farmers that have been having their way with the River for 100 years.

Illinois stakeholders need to be more vocal than the “old guard” in Indiana if you want the flooding and erosion problems fixed.

You can attend the Commission meetings online. Send an email contact@kankakeeandyellowrivers.org and ask to be put on the email list.

<strong>Jim Sweeney</strong>

Schererville, Ind.