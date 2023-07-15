Voice of the People: The need to remain woke

In discussion with the author of the Dictionary of Contemporary Slang, author David Remick says of the term “woke”:

“It means socially aware, empathetic. Then the right, the conservative right seizes hold of this word to heap blame on it from everything from deadly mass shootings to lower military recruitment.”

I have read Victor Hansons’ June 24 opinion column three to four times over, and I cannot help but see multiple examples of the second observation, and none of the first.

I fail to find any empathy in this article. But I do see blame, belittling, divisive language, and, sadly, overt racism.

I’ll stick with my definition, thank you very much. And so will, based on recent polling, 60% of Americans of all races.

<strong>Cindy Rochel</strong>

Manteno