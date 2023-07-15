Voice of the People: Carrying the torch for civility

July Fourth is past, but what an opportune time to recapture an almost lost perk of living in America — civility. It seems in short supply today. First, a reminder that “liar” and “lying” are still bad words.

Legendary comedian George Carlin said there are no bad words, just bad intentions. Liar and its derivatives have bad intentions. They’re not of the “F” and “N” word variety, but still cause lingering damage. Worse, we’re getting too comfortable with them. A liar is someone who knowingly — I repeat —knowingly gives wrong information. We all misspeak sometimes. That doesn’t make us or politicians liars.

The recent debt ceiling agreement makes me wonder if we have a rare window to breathe some much-needed collegiality back into the system.

A caveat: We need to stop instinctively calling public figures we loathe liars. Their names might be Biden, Boebert, Greene, Trump, Schiff, Pelosi, Schumer— I could go on.

There are government movers and shakers, then there’s us, the so-called 99%. You and I don’t have to follow Congress’ example of contentiousness and spite. Let’s set our own example. Our elected officials should be taking cues from us anyway. Until they do, someone else has to carry the torch for civility — that is, once we find it.

<strong>Jim Newton</strong>

Itasca