MAREK: What is a semiquincentennial?

While the word in the title is hard to say at first, we should practice it a bit. It means the 250th anniversary of something. In this case, it can refer to our country and its age on July 4, 2026.

Many of us remember the Bicentennial we celebrated in 1976. Our country had survived 200 years of wars, depression, civil war, assassination of leaders and so many more life-altering occurrences, and yet we had survived.

Think about 1975 as we tried to happily celebrate a nation’s birthday. Here we were just two years after our involvement in the Vietnam War, the resignation of Vice-President Spiro Agnew, the resignation of President Richard Nixon, and the appointment of a president who had never been elected, Gerald Ford. This was following a decade where we saw the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, his brother, Robert, and Martin Luther King Jr.

Yes, we are still three years away from this date, but it is never too early to think about it. Officially, a group known as America250, headed by Rosie Rios, the former U.S. Treasurer, actually kicked things off. What better way to start the celebration with a truly American invention. Baseball. The kickoff was at the Cubs vs. Brewers game this past July 4 in Milwaukee.

Our country is heading for this important birthday not all that more comfortable with ourselves than we were in 1975. When we think of the divisive politics we have today, one might wonder how we survived the past 50 years. No country is destined to have a perpetual existence as history has shown, be it the various empires, Greece, Rome, the collapse of the USSR, or many smaller but just as significant changes in countries with revolution.

The czars became world communists. China became a dictatorship. Germany went from a powerful country to an occupied loser, split in half, to a fairly stable reassembled country.

In comparison to these many splits, changes in political makeup ,and usurped leadership, the United States does look fairly calm. The only real attempt at an overthrow was the Civil War, yet we survived. But now we have such divided politics, some worry if the traditional governmental control will continueto 2025.

The citizens are so divided. The attempt to overthrow an election with the Jan.6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol illustrated frustration with the free election. In spite of the loser, Fox News and the followers of MAGA, the country survived. The American courts prosecuted the wrongdoers and many are now jailed. Whether former President Trump will suffer some punishment is to be determined.

No one is above the law if we believe in our country’s values. All are entitled to vote. There are methods on how those votes are tallied. Yet in spite of multiple court rulings finding that the election of President Biden was totally fair and correct, millions want to believe that they know better than the courts.

The Supreme Court with the reversal of Roe v. Wade and now the elimination of affirmative action will radically divide our citizenry once again. The state banishment of certain books has raised a plethora of disagreements between educators and parents. Who has the right to limit what books are available to our children?

I once read a most poignant line about the law and justice. “The law is an adversarial contest that defines justice as staying within the rules and seeing the game to its conclusion Justice is reachinga conclusion. It has very little to do with right and wrong. The law gives us order. Only men and women can give us what you want to call justice.”

To read that as a trial lawyer for 50 years, it gives one pause. Most of us want right, not wrong, yet while the law sets out rules, only people can be the ultimate judges of what is just. Is it just that the courts held the election was totally valid? Is it wrong to disagree with the courts? Can we believe that affirmative action was right or that it violated the Constitution because it gave an edge to those who had been wrongfully denied so much over the years? Does the right of a pregnant woman to make her own decision regarding her child then get overridden by religious beliefs that a three-week-old fetus is a human being and has the right not to be aborted?

No one is silly enough to believe that any country can exist without major disagreements on many issues. But the system is what it is. Yes, its laws can be amended if the rules are followed, but until the laws are changed, as often interpreted for us by our court system, they are to be followed and enforced. That is our system, a system that hopefully will make it through 2026 and decades more.

Democracy is a privilege that a minority of the world’s people get to enjoy, we being perhaps the luckiest. We must join together toward a path of agreement or at least acceptance of the parts we don’t like but have been proclaimed by laws and courts.

May we only hope by July 4, 2026, that we are in a better place as a country. Only with calmness, acceptance of those things we cannot changes, and hope in a better America will that date be celebrated as it should be.