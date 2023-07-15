Kankakee River is a valuable resource

We’ve reported on the recent success of the fundraising efforts by the Currents of Kankakee for the East Riverwalk project, the $3.25 million development at the southeast corner of East River Street and South Schuyler Avenue. As much as that is celebrated, we as a community shouldn’t overlook the efforts the Kankakee County government has made in its plans to revitalize the Kankakee River.

In the past year with the help of State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, the county secured a $1 million grant for dredging of the Kankakee River. Joyce also secured an additional $7 million-appropriation from the state for the purchase of equipment to help maintain the river. The county is working with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to secure the equipment.

Maintaining the river is imperative in protecting Kankakee County’s most treasured resource — the Kankakee River. We applaud the county’s and Joyce’s work in making this a reality.

“The [river] is not utilized recreationally as much as it could and should,” said Joyce at the June Highways and Waterways Committee meeting. “There should be a resource that attracts people to our county, to our city. And if we do this right, then you look at the Riverwalk, well, we have to have a healthy river to have all that, too. And that’s where my focus has been.”

The plans are in motion to do the dredging of the river at the Aroma Park boat launch. We would all like it to happen sooner than later, but sometimes the government moves slowly. That’s just how it is, but we want it done right. A mussel survey is being done in the river at Aroma Park to see if there are any endangered species. After the survey is completed and the necessary permits are secured, the river can be dredged in the spring of 2024.

This is just a start. The purchase of the equipment, including an amphibious excavator, a boom truck for removing debris at bridges, a tree shredder and transport, a box truck, flat-bottom boat with a trailer, tug rescue boat, a tree shredder and river gauges. Also among that list are two sediment collectors that can be placed at various spots on the river.

It took more than 100 years for the river to get in the condition it is in with sediment and sand buildup along many spots. It’s going to take 20, 30 or more years to correct all the wrongs.

Joyce said he found an engineering study that his dad had saved, and it was done by the University of Illinois in 1959. In the first 10 pages of that study it said the Kankakee River will be unnavigable by 2020.

“Guess what? They’re right,” Joyce said. “So we should’ve been doing this 30 years ago, 40 years ago. Indiana shouldn’t have straightened out their parts of the river. I think we all agree with that now, but we have work to do.”

Kankakee County and Illinois are not alone in its commitment to make the Kankakee River more navigable.

There’s a 40-year plan in place that is in conjunction with measures the state of Indiana is taking along the Kankakee and Yellow rivers on its side of the state line to reduce the flow of sediment into the Kankakee River. Indiana has earmarked several million dollars over the next several decades to address the problem.

We applaud and welcome both states’ efforts to make the river more accessible that adds to the waterway’s natural beauty.

The entire 40-year plan is available for view on the Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission’s website at kankakeeandyellowrivers.org.