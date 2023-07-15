JACKSON: 53 years hasn't changed my mind on Van Houten

Leslie Van Houten has her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in humanities. Both paid in full, no student debt. For those who subscribe to the pay the debt you incur model, she paid for her higher education by stabbing someone 16 times.

If you are too young to have heard of or too old to remember, Van Houten is one of the surviving members of the infamous Manson Family who viciously and heinously killed seven innocent people in 1969. Van Houten is not only free of debt, after 53 years in prison, she is now free to walk in and breathe the same air as you are.

For stabbing Rosemary LaBianca in the back 16 times by her own admission, she received an initial sentence of death in 1971, but that was overturned after the state abolished capital punishment and her sentence was commuted to life in prison. Van Houten, now 70, was 19 when she committed the murder.

For the past half-century, she has received psychological evaluation and “gone through courses to confront what she did — to take responsibility for what she did.” She has met the standards for parole now that she has been deemed to no longer pose a threat to society.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Van Houten will have a maximum three-year parole term. Just three more years and she will be completely free of her obligation to the state. She will now receive additional state-funded support that will include transitional housing and employment training to “teach her how to get a job and support herself.”

She is now 70 years old with butchering the only job skill listed on her resume. What is she going to do when she discovers the improving job market has no openings for a septuagenarian with limited skills, a 53-year gap in work history and has never had a cell phone?

Her attorney was quoted as saying, “She and her client have discussed the likelihood of her being overwhelmed as she transitions back to routine daily activities, such as going to the supermarket.”

Oh, the irony. Rosemary LaBianca was murdered along with her husband, Leno LaBianca, a supermarket executive. Sympathy is not forthcoming for how overwhelmed she might be. She should not be allowed near the dumpsters in back of any supermarket.

To learn that so many state-provided resources continued to be provided to a murderer when too many law-abiding citizens who would never step on an ant and may have fallen on hard times cannot get one-tenth that support, speaks volumes about our priorities. Van Houten has two degrees paid for while we reject the notion of helping honest hardworking Americans with student debt. She has had 53 years of free housing and will be provided housing while on parole, while we turn up our noses and backs on our homeless.

What value can she offer to society after decades of confinement? Even with her advanced education, she is definitely deficient in today’s social skills. We are not in 1969 anymore when the U.S. population was 202 million. We are now 340 million. The Vietnam War finally ended.

The year she went to jail, we put a man on the moon. Now we have space stations. Telephones were still connected to a cord and plugged into a wall. The Cubs’ collapse of ’69 was finally atoned for. About the only thing that hasn’t changed since 1969 is the impending race war that her cult attempted to ignite. We still have crazy citizens who think that is an inevitable necessity.

I recall the Manson murders vividly. In 1969 I got my first real job. I was a paper boy. I read the paper before I delivered it. It was then that I believed the death penalty was just. No legal or humanitarian arguments have changed my mind. Fifty-three years later, Leslie Van Houten still deserves it.