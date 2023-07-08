MAREK: Freedom vs. democracy

With all that has been happening in our country these last few weeks, I have a hard time accepting it all, understanding it and choosing sides. The first is the indictment of Trump. I have no problem with a jury deciding whether he violated the laws of American security. Listening to his own voice at least makes it a jury question. I say that, but a judge he appointed will be presiding, so at the close of the government’s case, she could direct a finding of not guilty and it wouldn’t even go to the jury.

Another question is that with all the divided politics in our country today, could they find 12 truly disinterested people to act as jurors? If there is one Trump fan that stays on the panel after voir dire, that would be enough to hang the jury anyway. So good luck to both sides, and let the drama play out.

Of course, there is one more quite interesting question. Let’s say he is convicted of some or all of the charges, and he then appeals. That appellate process could take quite a while and would most likely run into the next presidential term. Let’s say that he runs and is elected, can he then just pardon himself, and it is over?

But wait, we are not done with major changes in the laws of America. It really started when Roe v. Wade was overturned after decades of being the law. And now the affirmative action for colleges has gone down the tubes as well.

I read just the other day of a young man who went to a very inferior high school but was accepted into a rather high level college. As he took his first classes that freshman year, he was amazed at how much he needed to study to keep up. At the same time, he noticed how almost all the other students in his class yawned and napped, paying little attention.

He was curious enough to ask why they seemed so bored. They, almost to the person, said that they had learned it all in high school with their A-level courses and this was all old news. It was then that he realized the difference in education that he had been provided even though he took every pre-college course available at his high school. His high school had offered almost no A-level courses. Unequal educational opportunity was a reason that affirmative action came about. And now that is totally out the window.

Then we arrive at the most recent pronouncement by our Supreme Court. The law to forgive substantial student debt violates our Constitution, and the law is revoked. One can have multiple opinions on the forgiveness of student debt. I had a fair amount of debt when I finished seven years of higher education in spite of some nice scholarships. But the only break I got on those repayments was that I had to pay nothing while I was in the military, and interest did not accrue during that period. A pretty good thing since my first monthly check as a 2nd Lt. was just over $200. As soon as I was discharged, I was required to start paying it.

In all fairness, my debt compared to today seems almost trivial. One year of law school at Northwestern was about $6,000. At our 50th reunion in 2017, we learned that tuition was now more than $60,000 a year. Can you imagine if you had no scholarship, and had to borrow it all, that could be close to $180,000 of debt just for law school not counting books, food and housing?

So should some of this debt be forgiven? And how does one build up this debt if one cannot afford to pay it back? I learned a while back that one woman had student debt of almost $70,000, and she had never physically attended a university or college. It was all done online. That seems ridiculous to not gain the experience of a college and still owe that kind of money.

But that begs the question. Why should one who signed up for the debt then be relieved of some or all of it? With the job market in a bit of a turmoil now, jobs can be scarce in areas those college graduates would pursue. Then the price of housing has gone through the proverbial roof as has the cost of everything else.

Graduates often have to return to their parents’ homes to survive. If anyone needs the help, perhaps they do. When you think of the money that goes out to industry and agriculture, this debt is dwarfed by comparison. Yet they agreed to pay it. Therein lies the rub.

So we have today’s Supreme Court taking America in a different direction from where the courts had been going for the past 50 years. The decisions of the past tended to equalize the fairness of education when we did away with “separate but equal” education standards. Voting denials have been getting fixed so everyone has a right, and the ability, to vote. Decisions were made in favor of the gay community and their rights to marry and file joint tax returns. All fairly “liberal” ideas to many voters.

But now we see these new and progressive (or regressive?) decisions taking things the other direction. The change to affirmative action did help the underprivileged for years. It got Blacks into the University of Mississippi, for example. It did give freedom to many who would have been denied admission in favor of the rich white students with legacies to the best schools. But now we are going the other way.

We owe more money to China and other countries for loans than we can really imagine. To forgive half a trillion dollars of student debt does seem just another shovelful from our debt, but so is money to Ukraine and our support there. More taxes are one answer to lower this debt, but elected officials are afraid of raising them as they may not be re-elected.

For those Illinoisans who have forgotten, Gov. Richard Ogilvie, who signed the first state income tax into existence, was soundly defeated by Daniel Walker in his bid for re-election. So this attempt to lower the debt could come with the cost of election defeat. So the only way to lower our debt is to stop spending and collect all that is owed.

Freedom is a beautiful word. At the same time, so is democracy. But when issues come down to a choice between the two, giving someone a better chance because of prior unfairness collides with the equality of all under democracy. I guess we know how six of the nine Justices feel, including Justice Clarence Thomas, even though he is African-American. He voted with the majority to rid our country of affirmative action.