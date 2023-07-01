JACKSON: How far we've come to who we are

We have come a long way since July 2, 1776, when the Continental Congress voted in favor of declaring independence from Great Britain and July 4 when delegates from 13 little, united colonies agreed to adopt the Declaration of Independence.

Thus, began as declared by John Adams, one of the founding fathers and the second president of the United States, the “Anniversary Festival” that celebrated the birth of our nation and replaced annual celebrations of the king’s birthday. Celebrations included parades, bonfires, concerts, speechmaking, firing of canons and muskets and fireworks that matched the intensity of the fervor of the new nation.

As the colonies became states and grew to 14, 15, 16, so grew the commemorations. The birth of patriotism continued its exponential growth after the War of 1812 when we had grown to nearly 40 states.

Now, that we are 50 states and a few non-sovereign territories, the fireworks remain, but the fervor has diminished. The “Pomp and Parade … Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other,” as suggested by Adams is lacking. National patriotism has been replaced by an independent and individual focus on leisure. Family gatherings usurped community engagements. Patriotism can no longer be clearly defined or recognized.

July 4 acknowledges our pronouncement of independence of and from Great Britain. We often and rightly credit our military efforts of those who gave their all for our unique sovereignty. Many tout the successes and sacrifices during two world wars that we are not part of any other nation and don’t speak a foreign language. That achievement was reached long before those wars.

The Revolutionary War cemented our freedom from Great Britain, although we retained the language, albeit without the funny dialect. There is no certainty the inhabitants of the original 13 colonies would be turning over in their graves, but they would not recognize today’s patriotism. It appears to be as artificial as our impending intelligence.

As we prepare for our upcoming three- to four-days holiday, it is more about fun with a priority on safety and convenience. If traveling any measurable distance, we want the best and most affordable accommodations with the least inconvenience. We are preoccupied with the distance of our holiday destination without much regard of how far we have come to become who we are.

Holidays used to have meanings that we looked forward to acknowledging. The why was more prominent than how many. Holidays have become negotiable benefits. How many vocational vacations an employer may offer is right up there with health coverage, pay and other time off.

Understandably, time away from doing something you have to do will always take a back seat to doing something you want to do. And with a population as great and diverse as ours, it is not lost that everyone has the right to recognize and value events and milestones as they choose.

Comparing a map of the 13 Colonies to today’s contiguous 48 states and to our advancement, travel may have been a deciding factor in celebrating this holiday. Possibly in 1776, if travel from Maine to Georgia by air and/or ground, with fast food and shelter were readily available and family lived great distances away, the July 4 holiday may have been celebrated as just another opportunity to have fun in the safest conditions.

We can and will forever debate how the earth began and when humans got here. But we know how and when our national sovereignty began. And that is what July 4 is about. And it is a topic of discussion that can be held at group gatherings without risk of causing familial fireworks.

Wishing everyone a safe and appreciative July Fourth holiday.