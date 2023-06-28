HAAS: Now is good time to voice your thoughts

While my district office in the 79th District is located in the heart of downtown Kankakee, the 79th District has changed in the 2021 remap and is very large. We extend from south Cook County all the way down to south of Kankakee. And while many may find it an easy stop while doing their errands to visit my office for state issues, others may find it more difficult to carve out that time during the day.

Because of this, I’m glad to be hosting satellite office hours in Park Forest and Monee. These are opportunities for constituents in the northern part of the 79th District to connect with my office and help resolve issues they may have with state government.

My Park Forest satellite office hours take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the last Thursday of the month at the Park Forest Public Library, 400 Lakewood Blvd. On a weekly basis, I have my Monee satellite office hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Monee Village Hall, 5130 W. Court St.

My district office staff is glad to assist you with any issues you may have with state agencies. This includes FOID card assistance, help with the Department of Employment Security, and more. If you’re unsure if whatever issue you have is a state-related issue, you can also call my office to confirm ahead of time at 815-523-7779.

Additionally, my job is to serve and represent you in Springfield. If you have thoughts on various legislative issues that you are passionate about or that impact your life, you can stop by my mobile office hours to relay your concerns.

You can also do this by emailing haas@ilhousegop.org at any time. As we are scheduled to return to Springfield around Halloween for veto session, now is a great time to voice your thoughts.

This summer and into the latter half of the year, I encourage all northern 79th District constituents to take advantage of these mobile office hours. As always, my Kankakee district office is open five days a week and is here and happy to assist you