MAREK: And then there was Iceland

For many years, I had a desire to see Iceland, but such a trip can take a lot of time and travel, so it was on the back burner. Then we heard of a cruise to northwest Scotland, the Faroe Islands, with the trip ending in Iceland. It seemed a perfect way to at least taste this coldly named place.

It is believed that the Vikings were again the real first discoverers of this volcanic island. The story is that they had also visited Greenland and there was a desire of the group to settle and control both areas. Greenland was mostly glaciers, while Iceland had its volcanos, but at least some vegetation.

In order to get Greenland settled, the Vikings cleverly gave the Norse name for this least desirable place” green” and the more favorable place “ice,” adding “land” to each. It is thought that such names in their language would convince more people to settle in Greenland. It obviously didn’t work for long, and Greenland has few residents, while Iceland is hopping.

Iceland should probably have been named lavaland or volcanoville, as it has been entirely formed by centuries of spouting volcanos up through the ocean and creating an island. Iceland contains about 200 volcanos and has one-third of the earth’s total lava flow. So much of this rather small island is just lava with moss and later grass.

The volcanos continue to erupt with some regularity since the ninth century, and often they can often be predicted with some precision. The recording and naming of these eruptions began fairly recently with one named Katla in 1918. The most recent one was in 2022, and there have been seven recorded eruptions there in the 21st century alone. The eruption named Eyjafjalljokull in 2010 created so much smoke that it stopped all air traffic over Europe for several days and in Iceland for weeks.

With that in mind, why would anyone want to live there? Well, the weather is never too cold and never too hot. The fishing industry has been booming for centuries, and now there is tourism. Tourism is the second-leading industry after fishing. And we were about to see this new industry in full swing.

On the last leg of our sea cruise, we made our first Icelandic stop on the Island of Heimaey. This island was formed not that many years ago by an eruption, and it has been inhabited for several centuries now with some sheep and a lot of fishing ports. We visited a museum there that consisted of the ruins of a home completely buried in lava.

Houses not far away totally survived without damage. This home had been excavated, and we could see the household remains including family items covered with lava. The most disturbing was a toy dump truck covered with rocky remnants. We heard that the family escaped but not their belongings.

Then it was off to the main island and its capital, Reykjavik. There we departed the ship and transferred to a hotel. Daily bus tours then commenced. We had opted for a three-day extension there. We toured one of the power plants where gigantic supplies of fresh water are heated with steam coming from underground where smoldering lava still sits.

We were then to learn a most remarkable set of facts. All housing heat and hot water is supplied by water heated by these lava fields and distributed over the main island. Of the remaining energy needs of the country, all but 10% comes from solar and wind turbines.

The land is not that pretty. So much of it is leftover pieces of lava, now covered with moss. We did go to a recent lava field and I was ready to walk out on it a bit until the guide told us that much is still crusty and if you should fall through, the temperature below would be about 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

Then we closed the trip with a visit to the Blue Lagoon. We were told to bring a swim suit even though it was about 50 degrees. What we saw was a lake or giant pond steaming away. It had to be the size of four or five football fields and was man-made in 1987. It holds 6 million liters of water and is refreshed every two days by a natural flow.

Not to forget the tourism, there were 18 buses lined up outside the lagoon next to our bus. The lagoon had 1.3 million visitors in 2017and is claimed to be a superb treatment for psoriasis because of the silica that is naturally in this water. But even with all these people, it was not a bit crowded.

Iceland is a place one should visit, but the only drawbacks would be the tourists and the lack of what most Americans would consider natural beauty. Now two of my continuing bucket list items have been scratched off.