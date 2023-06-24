JACKSON: Life is precious regardless of wealth

The most often description about human life is that it is supposed to be precious. So precious that when some humans do the most heinous, inhumane things to other humans, many societies still consider their lives precious enough to spare.

Even individuals who no longer place value on their own lives are still deemed worthy by others. Objectively, all lives should matter. But, they all don’t.

The All Lives Matter rallying cry of just a couple of years ago has pretty much faded away. We are back to honestly and selectively valuing lives. How some appraise life was on full international display this week.

The unfortunate mishap of a submersible vehicle with five humans on board on an exploratory adventure shone the proverbial light on humanity. At the time of writing, rescue efforts were still underway. Contact with the vehicle was lost shortly after submerging on its way to view the shipwrecked Titanic. With an estimated five-day supply of oxygen, an international search and rescue or recovery effort was launched.

Between the initial information, which was limited, and specific updates, the world chimed in. The first thing we were told was the most irrelevant. The cost of the adventure was $250,000 each and the wealth of those aboard who could easily afford to pay it. To too many, that was reason enough to devalue the imperiled lives and to object to the cost of searching for them.

After all, if they were wealthy enough to afford such an opportunity, certainly they were smart enough to gauge the risk. They all signed waivers, acknowledging the risks involved including the possibility of death. So, why should the United States prioritize this mission and employ our best and costly equipment and professionals to save five people willing to risks their lives? Because the majority of us are civilized.

The fascination with despising wealthy people has always escaped me. By however means an individual may acquire wealth, it merely gives them more opportunity to do things. Wealth does not increase the value of human life. That value is a constant. And once life is gone, death becomes equally constant, rich or poor. And earth awaits us via whatever traditional means we choose to return.

Anytime life is threatened, it is generally accepted and expected that humans innately react to preserve it. But, not always. Rich people are not the only people who take risks. Young people take considerable and stupid risks.

When a young person jumped off a cruise ship into the ocean, his age and stupidity were not a deterrent to trying to rescue him. When supremely physically fit people ignore the risks and attempt to climb extreme heights or dangerous mountainsides, we do not object to searching for them should they fall.

When not so rich people take highly-advised risks and do life-threatening illegal drugs, we do not ignore them when the drugs win. We are even advised to carry a resuscitation medicine in case we stumble upon such a risk taker in distress. In a weird sense, even when law enforcement uses deadly force to stop a threat against life, they are in turn expected to render aid to save the life they intended to take. Life is that precious.

When the time has come that we assess an endangered person’s net accumulation before we render aid and compassion, we have sunk to our natural human lowest. If people risk their health with daily bad habits, when their behaviors catch up with them, we do not refuse them help or debate whether the cost of helping them would be better spent on other causes. We just do the human thing. Because life is precious.