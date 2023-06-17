Suggestion to board to live stream its meetings is good one

Daily Journal Editorial Board

Many municipal governments in Kankakee County record their meetings either on video or audio. Kankakee County government live video streams all its meetings, board and committees, and the recordings are available online on its website afterward for county residents to view at their leisure.

Kankakee City Council also has a live video stream of its meetings, while Bourbonnais and Bradley have audio recordings of its board meetings. Manteno has video recordings of its village board meetings. Kankakee School District 111 also live streams its board meetings, and it posts a link on its Facebook page to watch it at a later time.

We applaud these governments and school boards for being transparent and making their meetings more accessible. It’s part of being open with taxpayers and allowing more access.

At a recent Bradley Elementary District 61 School Board meeting, a parent, Rose Richards, suggested the board consider streaming its meetings to increase public access and participation.

“We’re all trying to make ends meet and keep up with kids’ sports,” Richards said. “Just having something that would be available to us when we have the time, I think it might encourage some parents to be a little bit more knowledgeable and aware of what’s going on in the district.”

The Bradley Elementary Board was hesitant to do the live stream for fear of backlash on social media as the main objection in our story of the meeting. We think the board is missing the point of being more accessible and transparent. It really seems concerned about “ghosts,” fearing the worst, but it’s unlikely that would be a reality.

We haven’t heard that complaint from any of the boards that already record their meetings.

The comments in our story from board members were focused too much on the negatives and not on the positives of making their meetings more accessible. We feel the board members came across as saying it’s more work than what it’s worth, and if the public was interested in what the board was doing, it would be here, or how many people will view the recordings?

Whether it’s four or 40 views, that’s a start. Technology has improved how businesses and boards conduct business, and the Bradley Elementary Board should embrace more ways to connect with its community. A parent was asking you to make this available, and she certainly is not the only one interested in what’s going on in the district.

We understand the hesitancy because boards are always scrutinized. That kind of comes with the territory, but making the meetings more accessible can help break down the barriers. The costs of streaming the meetings was also a concern for board members without even knowing what those might be.

Instead of being concerned about the cost of streaming the meeting online, the school board should find a way to put the meetings online for all to view at whatever cost. We believe the costs will be minimal, and, more importantly, the benefits will pay for themselves. A more involved school community will help break down walls there might be between the public and the board.

Isn’t that part of what transparency is all about?