MAREK: So where are the Faroe Islands and why go there?

About four or five years ago, I was reading a fictional mystery book with much of the action taking place on several of the Faroe Islands. Where was this, I wondered? While I cannot recall the book, I did do some research on this place and became a bit enchanted with it.

The Faroe Islands are located in the North Atlantic Ocean between Scotland and Iceland. There are actually 18 mountainous islands, although most are not inhabited. Faroe is Nordic for Sheep Island, a name given by the Vikings when they settled there centuries ago.

I learned that they were principally settled by the Danish and were ruled by Denmark for centuries. The Faroese have finally divorced themselves from Denmark after many struggles for independence and now have exclusive competence to legislate and govern themselves independently. A treaty between the two countries gave the islands autonomy. While Denmark is in the EU, the Faroese have chosen not to be. The currency is, however, still a Danish crone.

I had wanted to see these quite historic islands for many years along with a similar yen for Iceland. This past winter we saw the chance. Northwestern University (my law university) sponsored a tour starting in Glasgow, Scotland, with a boat cruise to the Faroe Islands for three days and on to Iceland. We were in.

In late May, we flew all night to Glasgow where we spent a couple of days before the ship was to sail. A French ship, quite new to the tour industry, would provide the transportation and guides for our tour. We started with the cruise heading northwest along the edge of Scotland and on to the Hebrides with a couple of stops.

And then we were off to see towns in the Faroe Islands I will never be able to pronounce. The Vikings, whom I soon learned to abhor, arrived here in 825. As with all the areas of the North Atlantic that the Vikings visited, the local inhabitants were murdered, raped and often made slaves. Eventually, the Danish Crown prevailed with a monopoly on trade in the Faroe Islands. This monopoly lasted until 1856 when the Royal Trade monopoly was abolished making the start of a new era in Faroese history.

First stop was the island of Suduroy at the port city of Tvoroyri. Unfortunately as we attempted to dock, a huge gust of wind drove the rear of the ship into the dock. As we were finishing lunch at the time, food and people flew about. There was damage to the rear of the ship, and there was a question whether we had struck rocks with the prow.

Divers quickly assessed that there was no damage to the front bow, but the rear side was dented. It became necessary that government officials review the ship and determine whether we were seaworthy. One inspection had to be French since we were a French ship and the other Danish. That took the rest of that day and most of the next.

A plate was welded on the damaged portion and promptly painted a matching blue. We were cleared to sail. The travel company determined that we would finish our excursion in and around the Faroes and shorten the Iceland stops by that one day. Most of us were happy, as the chance one would ever get back to these tiny islands was slim.

The trip continued along the coast with stops at several islands for visits to some of the original buildings and countryside. Here we saw a multitude of homes with live grass being their roofs instead of shingles or metal. I did inquire if one had to mow his roof and was surprised that the answer was yes, with a sickle most often.

While there are about 50,000 residents of the islands, they are outnumbered by sheep where there are 70,000 of these fleeced creatures wandering the hills and valleys. But since wool is almost worthless on the world market today, sheep are now raised primarily for meat. However, many of the locals do weave their own sweaters and caps from this wool that still must be sheared annually. We visited one of the sheep farms and enjoyed learning how that industry has survived and prospered.

Our next stop was at Torshavn, on the island of Vestmanna, a sheltered harbor known for its steep cliffs and thousands of sea birds including puffins, fulmars and guillemots. Torshavn is the capital of the islands and largest town. Named after the hammer-wielding Norse God of thunder, Thor, it has a population of 20,000 people, and is the smallest of all the world capitals.

As one toured these islands and saw the industries of sheep and fishing, we Americans most often concluded that this was neat place to visit but not to live. It certainly takes a different kind of person to live so remotely and, in most cases, so rurally.

Clearly, tourism has become a larger part of their economy, but they survive on fishing. Most Faroese speak English. Even many of the signs were in English, and that was good as my Gaelic is nonexistent.

As we sailed away from these unique islands, we felt we had learned a lot. Clearly the Vikings were an early problem, but the overriding Danish were also felt to be a hindrance to the Faroese. Their dislike of the Danish was always evident in comments from our guides.

We then left for an overnight sail to another unique part of this northern Atlantic Ocean as we approached Iceland. Getting all of our days seeing the Faroe Islands had been a blessing.