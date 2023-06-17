JACKSON: After 43 years, Nancy Reagan was still right

I am definitely too many years too late, but an apology is due. Nancy Reagan was right. Way back in the 1980s when First Lady Nancy Reagan joined her husband’s reinforced war on drugs campaign, I snickered at her approach. Those old enough might remember her, “Just Say No” suggestion to put an end to the teen drug use epidemic.

It is customary for the First Lady of the United States to take on a specific topic or platform during her husband’s administration. Segregation, mental health, literacy, obesity and fitness, and bullying are just a few initiatives spearheaded by former First Ladies. Nancy Reagan’s main priority was anti-drug use. In particular, she chose teen drug and alcohol abuse as her number one issue to address.

Mrs. Reagan’s “Just Say No” movement began innocently while she was speaking to a group of elementary kids about the pitfalls of drug use. A little girl asked, “Mrs. Reagan, what do you do if someone offers you drugs?” Mrs. Reagan responded, ‘Well, you just say no.’” And many of the country’s critics laughed and laughed.

However, the naysayers did not deter her efforts. She kept on speaking and admonishing kids to refuse drugs. During President Ronald Reagan’s second term, he created the first official “Just Say No to Drugs Week.” And because of its simplicity, I kept laughing. For 43 years I have laughed. I stopped laughing last week.

Walking downtown of a river city one not too late evening last week past a group of characters standing on a corner, I made eye contact with a very distinguished, nonthreatening looking fella. As I passed him, I heard, “Excuse me.” I assumed he would ask me for some spare change although he didn’t appear destitute. I instinctively gave him the universal signal for having no money on me. I patted both front pockets while simultaneously shaking my head said to side.

“I’ve got some really clean snow,” he said while noticing my expression. For some strange reason, I must have channeled Nancy Reagan, because I could only say, “No.” I was actually more offended that he thought I looked like someone who would do cocaine or any other drug than I was offended by him selling it.

“Oh, you don’t do it,” he quickly surmised. Again, I just said, “No. Not ever, but I do have other vices.” Showing no interest in what I might be into, he apologized for approaching me. Before he turned to walk away, I said, “No problem, but you need to be careful.”

I wanted to tell him a lot more. Like, the risk he was taking by assuming some stranger could be a potential consumer who doesn’t care about his life or theirs. He could end up doing some serious time because someone couldn’t or wouldn’t just say, “No.” I wanted to ask him if someone else’s weakness is worth his loss of freedom and liberty. But he hurried back to his public perch.

I went on my way, thinking about Nancy Reagan. Although she contributed to the war on drugs effort, her approach was counter to the administration’s heavy legislative and judicial approach of targeting users and sellers alike, even at the lowest levels.

The government’s tactic was reactive and punitive and a failure. It overburdened our correctional system without impacting the illegal drug system. The wrong people went to jail at great taxpayer cost. Mrs. Reagan’s measure was proactive. She attempted to reduce the growing number of users without wasting billions of tax dollars. Yet, we laughed at her.

Mrs. Reagan had no influence on my decision to never use drugs. But, decades later, I had said, yes to life, refused drugs, and prevented a crime by just saying no. She was so right. If we all just said no, drug dealers would disappear like Oldsmobile dealers.