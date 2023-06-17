GUEST VIEWPOINT: New Census report sheds more light on Illinois’ population loss to other states

By Mark Glennon

The U.S. Census Bureau this month released new information on people moving from one state to another. Deniers of Illinois’ problem with population loss won’t like it. It’s drawn from its the 2021 American Community Survey and is their most recent report on interstate moving.

It sheds new light on not just Illinois’ shrinkage but on the national reshuffling of where people are choosing to live, which may be among today’s most important political trends.

• Illinois was a net loser of residents to 40 different states between 2020 and 2021, resulting in a net out-migration of 150,000 residents to those 40 states.

• On the flip side, Illinois was a net winner of residents from just nine states. The net in-migration from those nine states totaled just 4,000 residents.

• In all, Illinois netted a loss of 146,000 residents in 2021. Only California and New York lost more people to other states on net.

• It’s not because of the weather. Illinois lost residents to all of its neighboring states, all of which gained from interstate migration except Michigan, though not nearly to the extent of Illinois’ losses. Florida, predictably, gained a net 23,414 residents from Illinois.

However, destinations number two, three and four were Wisconsin, Indiana and Missouri. Illinois lost a net 51,000 residents to those states.

Many Illinois politicians continue to downplay Illinois’ population loss or deny it entirely. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, for example, rejected the 2020 census that showed population loss over the previous decade and said that the most recent Internal Revenue Service report, which is titled “U.S. Population Migration Data,” report “is not migration data.”

Those politicians are wrong. Whether it’s the Census Bureau, the IRS, moving van line reports or your own eyes and ears, the evidence is clear that Illinois’ population and tax base are fleeing.

The new Census report is more evidence of a larger trend with historic importance: A national re-sorting is unfolding, and it appears to be mostly political moderates and right-of-center voters who are moving to states more to their liking.

A Trafalgar Group national survey from November showed the huge numbers of people that are looking to move, or already have moved, for political reasons. It asked, “Have you moved in the last 3 years, or plan to move in the next year, to a region that aligns more closely with your political and/or personal beliefs?”

More than 3% said they had already done so and a stunning 7.1% said they plan to within three years.

Those numbers were far higher for Republicans and Independents than Democrats. The new interstate movement numbers from the Census Bureau confirm that trend, with net gains mostly concentrated in relatively conservative states at the expense of progressive states.

One caveat is that the new Census Bureau’s numbers are for 2021, which might have distorted moving trends in uncertain ways.

However, the long-term trend is clear and its implications are huge. If people continue to move out of mostly progressive, northern states like Illinois, their representation in Congress will continue to shrink, their tax base will continue to be impaired and their overall role in the nation’s direction will continue to decline.

“Houston, we have a problem,” as Jim Lovell said on Apollo 13. The problem is not in Houston, however, which is among the places growing rapidly. It’s in towns and cities across Illinois and denial is no solution.