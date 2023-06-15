MOORE: Connect to the field

Let’s dive into one of life’s big questions: How can we make our dreams come true? You might have heard about people who seem to pull off miracles, accomplishing feats that seemed impossible. Is there a hidden trick? A magic formula?

The human body is buzzing with chemicals known as peptides. They help us to think, move and feel. We also have electricity coursing through our bodies. A resting adult produces an output of around 100 watts. We are chemical, electric beings.

Think of your cellphone; it has an invisible electric bubble around it. The science whizzes call this ‘radiation.’

Our bodies are no different. We emit what’s called thermal radiation. Most of our thermal radiation is in the infrared region.

There are theories and much research in quantum physics suggesting that our human electricity amplifies when we fill ourselves with love, joy, belief and passion.

The idea is that when you believe, your energy field connects to a thing some quantum physicists have called the quantum field, a realm where anything and everything is possible. It’s like plugging into a cosmic energy grid.

When you are feeling sad, depressed, angry, and resentful, you’re disconnecting from the field, and you cannot move effectively toward your dreams and desires.

The brilliant actor, Anthony Hopkins, said, “Whatever you want to do, believe it, believe it, believe it, even if you don’t believe it ... That is sheer power! And it will happen; It’s worked in my life, and it will work in yours, so never give up!”

He is saying that belief is the key that turns on your potential. Think about this: before anything incredible happens, someone must believe it’s possible first, or they won’t even try.

Belief is the fuel in your car — without it, you aren’t going anywhere. The beautiful thing is when you believe something can happen, you get this incredible rush of energy. Your batteries charge up. You’ll jump out of bed, ready to take on the world.

Once you take action and get moving, good things start to happen. When you see even tiny bits of success, your belief grows, and so does your passion. It’s like a snowball rolling down a hill, picking up speed and getting bigger.

The great salesman, Tom Hopkins, put it perfectly: “You got to believe in what you do … You need to find something you love; in fact, it needs to go beyond a love. You have to have a passion for what you do … people will say yes to your conviction more than they will to your technical skills.”

When I started my company, all I had was a spark: a hope and a dream. People told me it was too big, too crazy, and that the industry giants would squash me like a bug. But I believed in my dream, and once I had a firm belief, there was nothing anyone could say to stop me.

When a shady developer stole our initial investment of $50,000, I was distraught yet undeterred.

Something unbelievable happened three days later. Someone far more qualified and talented decided to join our team to help us. Were my belief, passion, and confidence a factor in his decision? I’d say so.

If you love it, you’ll believe in it. If you believe in it, you’ll start to take action. When you take action, you’ll see results; once you have results, you’ll become convicted that you’re on the right path. And with confidence comes the ability to bounce back when things don’t go your way.

Even when you have belief, passion, and confidence, there will be times you fall flat on your face, and when you do, you’ll get right back up and keep moving because you’re on a mission.

Do you believe in what you’re doing? Do you believe in your dreams? Without passion and belief, life is flat – no fizz, no pop.

What’s that one thing that makes you jump out of bed in the morning? Grab that passion and let it guide you to greatness!

Plug into your power. Believe in yourself. Set your passion on fire. And who knows? You might just surprise yourself.