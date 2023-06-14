When are dozens of gambling devices enough?

If you want to gamble in Kankakee, you don’t have to go very far to find an outlet. We recently reported that there are now 240 gaming terminals in 43 locations in the city of Kankakee. That’s roughly one machine for every 100 residents.

That’s an astounding amount, and it should be an alarming number for local elected officials, who should also consider the ramifications that gambling addiction causes. We get it that it provides a lot of needed tax revenue, but at what costs?

It’s just becoming too easy to gamble in the state of Illinois. Not only do we have video poker machines at every other gas station, one can bet on games while watching the Cubs, Sox, Bears, Bulls and Blackhawks. It’s encouraged during game breaks by the studio or play-by-play hosts.

As bad as baseball is in Chicago this summer, the residents shouldn’t be subjected to endless requests to gamble their money away on losing teams. It hurts enough.

According to the Illinois Gaming Board, there are 45,626 video gaming terminals throughout the state. Those terminals for the four-month period of January through April generated $331.7 million of revenue.

Kankakee received $248,595 of revenue through 2023’s first four months from its 240 terminals. In April, the city collected $56,901 in tax revenue.

The only other Kankakee County community with more than 100 video gaming stations is Bradley, with 126.

There’s a reason the radio and TV commercials include a public service announcement and a phone number to contact if one has a gambling problem. Those promoting gambling should do more to protect the citizens of Illinois.

Experts have been warning about the ill effects on gambling on communities for decades. Gambling can affect the spouse of the gambler. It puts a strain on the relationship, conflicts arise and there are the emotional concerns: self-doubt, confusion, anger, hurt and the feeling like you don’t have control. If you or a family member are experiencing any of these effects, there is help online at gamblingproblemhelp.ca.

Research has also revealed gambling’s impact on children. According to familylives.org, children of gamblers can also suffer emotional effects. They might feel a sense of shame or stigma because of their parent’s addiction, leading to social isolation and a lack of close relationships.

In extreme cases, it can even result in homelessness. For a community that is still working on helping the homeless, we don’t need to add more strain on the community.

We ask that Kankakee County communities, especially Kankakee, put a moratorium on video gaming devices. We have enough — actually we have too many. We can do better for our community.