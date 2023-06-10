MAREK: When does a word become a word?

As I write each week, I try to make sure my word usage is correct, as many of my readers are quite educated. Along those lines, I often use my Merriam-Webster dictionary if I have a problem with a word, its correct usage, or even its spelling. As a result, I did a bit of research into word usage and the dictionary. To be totally truthful, I almost always ask my wife to then give it a final review, and she almost always catches mistakes.

In our junior year of high school, our English teacher gave us 30 words each week. We had to learn what each meant and how it was spelled in a test each Friday. I did learn a lot of new words with that method, but I still run into words all the time that I really do not know the meaning.

So when does a word come into the dictionary? I read that last September 370 words were added to the current Webster dictionary. It found that the word of the year was pandemic. I sure can understand that. But some of the words added were dumbphone, a cell phone that does not have advanced software features. Then there was greenwash, making something appear more environmentally friendly or less damaging. There was terraform, to transform a planet or moon so that it supports human life. And then there was my favorite, shrinkflation, the practice of reducing a product’s amount or volume while continuing to offer it at the same price. I get that one too.

Then there were other words that I recognized but apparently were not in the dictionary before such as air fryer, but fluffernutter? That is a white bread sandwich with peanut butter and marshmallow crème made famous by U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney. One more. Chicharon, a tasty fried pork belly. Sorry my appetite got hold of me there.

There is a website that gives some choice quotes, often by famous people, but it also has “word of the day” as well. I often look up that word and am shocked on how few of those chosen are known to me. Last week we had nef, a boat-shaped table ornament, graver, not more serious but the tool an engraver uses, and postulant, a person submitting a petition often to enter a religious order. Zero for three.

Then there are the words that we use every day whether speaking, writing or reading. Are they in the dictionary? They certainly are in spoken English. Let’s try some of them.

Whyncha Why don’t you?

Jaeetyet Did you eat yet?

Imona I’m going to

Whenya When did you?

Gonna Going to

Gotta Have to

Woncha Won’t you

Shoulda Should have

Coulda Could have

Can’t Cannot

Didn’t Did not

Couldn’t Could not

Smore Some more

Where’d Where did

Why’d Why did

How’d How did

So why are the words on the right all in the dictionary while most of the ones on the left are not? Care to guess which of the left words are actually in the dictionary? Only gonna, gotta, didn’t, can’t and couldn’t. Yet we use these words all the time.

Go figure. I guess if a word is created and used enough, most often Merriam-Webster’s will allow its entry. I see that some phrases have been so honored, including supply chain, microgrid, metaverse and video doorbell for some that we have heard.

There are some strange new ones to me as well like janky (of poor quality), lewk (a fashion look people notice), adorkable (socially awkward), MacGyver (to make or repair with what is conveniently available), and even ICYMI (in case you missed it).

So I will continue to study words, but just because one learns a word unknown to most doesn’t mean that it is cool to use it. That’s for our professors and teachers to expand our knowledge, not our fellow golfers.