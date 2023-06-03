HAAS: It was productive wrap-up session

Last week, we adjourned our legislative session after the Democrat supermajority failed to meet their self-imposed budgetary deadline. Instead of a responsible budget that keeps spending in check, we passed a middle-of-the-night budget continuing hundreds of millions of pork projects and includes pay raises for legislators once again.

Illinois desperately needs a transparent budget process.

Earlier this spring, we worked on bills to make Illinois a better place for our constituents across the state. I was proud to be chosen by House Republican Leader Tony McCombie to lead the House Republican Supporting Women & Families working group. In this working group, we are fighting to make Illinois a place where families can move and grow for generations.

I introduced House Bill 4056 to create the Maternal Health and Well-Being Workgroup in the Department of Public Health’s Division of Maternal, Child and Family Health Services in the Office of Women’s Health Services. This will help accomplish these goals and protect maternal health across Illinois. Additionally, I supported legislation to address Illinois food deserts and increase Illinois’ health care workforce.

For the beautiful natural resources in our 79th District communities, I was also delighted to see my resolution to declare September as River Clean Up Month in Illinois was adopted in the House. This bipartisan resolution encourages chambers of commerce, visitors bureaus and other area groups to coordinate local cleanup activities along portions of rivers and waterways in their area.

A resolution I am particularly proud to see adopted in both chambers of the General Assembly to designate the 315 overpass on Interstate 57 as the Sergeant Marlene R. Rittmanic Memorial Highway. This resolution recognizes a local hero, Sgt. Marlene R. Rittmanic, of the Bradley Police Department, who gave her life in the line of duty on Dec. 30, 2021. This will memorialize a Kankakee County and Illinois hero and ensure her legacy and memory lives on in our communities.

We are not expecting to return to veto session until the fall. However, I still welcome constituent input and opinions on legislative issues in our state. Please feel free to contact my office at any time by calling 815-523-7779 or visiting RepHaas.com.