Voice of the People: Thank you Patrick Joyce and Jackie Haas

I would like to publicly thank Senator Patrick Joyce and Representative Jackie Haas for their bipartisan effort to help the village of Peotone in resolving an issue with the Illinois Department of Transportation. The Village is embarking on a road project around Interstate 57 to spur development in our area.

Red tape and lengthy review of this project by IDOT threatened to lengthen our timeline and add costs to the taxpayer-funded project. Through the efforts of Senator Joyce and Representative Haas, we were given an expedited review and successfully received our IDOT permit for a timely start of our road improvement project.

It is gratifying to know that we have two legislators willing to go to bat for our residents! Thank you again to Senator Joyce and Representative Haas.

<strong>Dr. Peter J. March</strong>

Mayor, village of Peotone