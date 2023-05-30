Communists. Satanists. Neighbors who lace Halloween candy with heroin.

Every era has its bogeyman, the cartoonish villain who parents worry will corrupt their babies. Today’s fearsome predator, apparently, is the local librarian.

States across the nation are passing laws to criminally prosecute school and library personnel for providing books deemed sexually explicit, obscene or otherwise “harmful” to children, as The Post’s Hannah Natanson reported. To be clear: Every state <em>already</em> has laws on the books banning distribution of obscene material to children, but most have carveouts to ensure that educators can provide accurate information about sex ed and other critical subjects.

In the past couple of years, though, at least five states successfully have enacted legislation that further puts librarians, educators or book publishers in the crosshairs. An additional 15 states have introduced similar bills. As a result, librarians might reasonably fear that stocking picture books about gay penguins could subject them to steep fines (up to $10,000 in North Dakota) or years of imprisonment (up to 10 years, in Oklahoma).

That’s because these laws often are vague about what constitutes “harmful” material.

We already have seen chilling effects from related legislation in Florida. There, two counties directed teachers to remove or cover up the entirety of their classroom libraries, pending review of all volumes for “pornography” or race-related themes. Books that already have been at least temporarily banned include a biography of Hank Aaron; “And Tango Makes Three” (the notorious gay penguin book); and Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye,” according to a list maintained by PEN America.

This criminalization of library science dovetails with other efforts in recent years to protect students from the morally corrupting influence of woke material — as well as, at times, the morally corrupting influence of <em>un</em>-woke material.

Recall that just a few years ago, much of public education discourse involved debates over whether students should be exposed to depictions of Jewish ghettoes in World War II, Klansmen in the United States, or other disturbing historical events. Objections primarily came from progressives, who argued that such materials might upset children from historically marginalized groups.

As recently as 2020, “To Kill a Mockingbird” was one of the most frequently challenged books nationwide, largely because of its use of racial slurs, according to the American Library Association.

Today, members of the same political coalition that once mocked progressives for demanding “safe spaces” and “trigger warnings” wish to shield children from the potential trauma of reading “Heather Has Two Mommies.” Those who once admonished students for being snowflakes now apparently believe children are too fragile to mount a musical with a gay character — or access reference books on puberty.

But amid debates about how children will process texts invoking racism or sexual identity, a much more basic question plagues our educational system: whether children can process texts, period.

Parents around the country generally think their children have recovered from disruptions to schooling during the pandemic, surveys show. They haven’t. As of last spring, students were on average half a year behind in math and one-third of a year behind in reading, according to research from a team at Harvard, Stanford, Dartmouth, Johns Hopkins and the testing company NWEA.

Not that the U.S. educational system was so impressive relative to those in our peer countries pre-CPVOD, either.

In Oklahoma, which ranks 49th in education nationwide, the state’s top school official is devoting energy to banning use of the word “diverse” in computer science curriculums because it is too “woke.” In a telling Florida incident, a science teacher was investigated this month for showing her students a Disney film. Her transgression, apparently, was featuring a movie with a gay character — not, as you might imagine, screening a fictional film as an ecology lesson. (I speak as a product of the Florida school system, where my seventh-grade physics unit revolved around a screening of “Flubber.”)

It is disheartening that the culture wars have come for not just lesson plans but librarians, too. Librarians are instrumental in promoting literacy. They guide students toward texts that will absorb and engage them. They nudge kids toward books, films, periodicals and online resources that will answer burning, sometimes embarrassing questions.

Perhaps most important, they teach children how to critically evaluate the credibility of their sources — not only the tomes on library shelves but also whatever they might find in the Wild West of TikTok and Reddit, where protective parents are less able to gate-keep.

Call me old-school, but maybe we should devote less energy to limiting what kids are reading and more to whether they can read at all.