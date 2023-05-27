MAREK: Renaming that fort

As America has decided to pull further away from the times of the Civil War and the oppression of Black Americans, there is a huge effort underway to eliminate decades-old venerations of Confederate officers. Those men who waged war against their own country to uphold slavery is to be ended

As stated by U.S. Navy Adm. Michelle Howard, changing these names “ensures we stop honoring those who killed U.S. soldiers, participated in armed insurrection, and tried to destroy the United States to create country based on human bondage.”

The Pentagon is going to spend close to $60 million to strip away the Confederate legacy from bases, streets, barracks, gyms and ships.

While I certainly believe that the times are long past to rid this country of as such racist names, I may not feel quite as strongly on this one method.

The Americans who fought for the Confederacy were Americans, bred in this country, educated here and thrived to free us from European lords. Certainly many supporters of the Confederacy were racist, but many were boys and young men who were born in the South, educated there and lived in the only environment that existed there.

Often they were drafted into the Confederate Army without a choice. Many felt that their state was more important than the federal government and fought alongside their lifelong friends and neighbors. Many had no idea the real reason for the war other than some northern folks were trying to upset their entire economy.

Enough said. To change the names of government properties does seem a project for these times. Certainly the movement gained momentum with the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020. Congress chose to approve these name changes even though then-President Trump vetoed the bill, the legislature overrode the veto, and it became law.

For those of us who served in the military, names of forts, naval bases and air bases have long-remembered names that will be hard to forget. Two of the biggest changes are Fort Hood in Texas, and Fort Benning in Georgia. Fort Hood was named after John Bell Hood, a Confederate general. His reputation was that he was so aggressive that thousands of his troops died in battle after battle. He is not well remembered, even by his own army.

On the other hand, Fort Benning, often called Fort Beginning as it was the first fort for many recruits, was named after Henry L. Benning, also a Confederate general who did his part, but upon the war ending was a lawyer, legislator and later a judge.

With the changes, Fort Hood is now Fort Cavazos, honoring Richard Cavazos, the first Hispanic American to become a four-star general. As stated by a retired Army general and also the vice chairman of the commission in charge of the renaming, “These names will inspire soldiers and all Americans for generations.”

Cavazos received two Distinguished Service Crosses for his efforts in both Korea and Vietnam. He passed away in 2017.

Fort Benning is now named for a man who I had the pleasure of meeting and writing about several years back. Fort Benning has been renamed Fort Moore. The name represents two people, both Gen. Hal Moore and his wife, Julia.

Many may remember then Col. Hal Moore for his courageous battle in Ia Drang quite early in the battles of Vietnam. Alongside him was legendary correspondent, Joe Galloway. Later a book and subsequent movie, "We Were Soldiers Once … and Young," starring Mel Gibson as Col. Moore, Barry Pepper as Galloway, and the venerable Sam Elliott as the first sergeant.

If you have ever seen that movie, you will recall that Moore’s troops were helicoptered in to face a Viet Cong force but turned out to be a full regiment of North Vietnamese regular army as well. Moore was the first man to land with the helicopter and last to leave the horrendous battle site, as was his style. Moore would receive the Distinguished Service Cross, only second to the Medal of Honor.

In the movie, in those early years, families would be notified of a soldier’s death by a telegram. Mrs. Moore fought for several years to stop this inhumane practice, and soon it was required that such notification came by way of a personal visit by a military officer. Mrs. Moore also fought for the inclusion of survival support for those who had faced such incidents of war. For those reasons, the Fort is named for both of them, unfortunately, again, posthumously for both.

Before Gen. Moore’s death, I was fortunate to hear him and Joe Galloway speak in Chicago in 2013. I had never heard such a description of the truths of Vietnam and how different that was from what the American people were told for all those years. I also had the privilege of having coffee with Mr. Galloway after the presentation and have still in my possession a book Moore and Galloway later wrote called “We are soldiers still” with both men’s signatures.

So some of the renaming is quite appropriate and in most cases, I believe that this renaming is right, although I must say that I had always respected Gen. Robert E. Lee for his efforts in fighting for the side that chose him more than a side that he chose. A happy Memorial Day to all.

